Innovative wellness specialist Domingos Folgado comes to Vakkaru Maldives

After more than a year of physical distancing and work from home, it is time for a total mind-body reset. Vakkaru Maldives takes guests on a unique healing journey when it welcomes award-winning wellness practitioner Domingos Folgado once again for another special residency from August 1-31.

A wellness consultant, therapist, acupuncture expert and qualified personal trainer based in London, Domingos’ career in the health and fitness industry spans two decades and includes an impressive black book of celebrity clients.

His second residency at Vakkaru offers guests the extraordinary opportunity to enjoy the breadth of his knowledge surrounded by the serene and restorative beauty of the Indian Ocean.

He will assist guests through individual appointments and also lead multi-day personalised, holistic programmes that combine his diverse set of skills and specialities.

“I’m delighted to return to Vakkaru Maldives, and I look forward to once again providing bespoke treatments that will leave guests revitalised and ready to face life with energy and enthusiasm,” Domingos said about his upcoming residency.

A graduate of the Instituto Medico Naturista de Lisboa in his native Portugal, Domingos is qualified in several modalities such as Naturopathy, Therapeutic Massage, Personal Training, Pilates, Clinical and Cosmetic Acupuncture and KORE therapy.

He uses his varied skillset to combine personal training with holistic therapy and provide an innovative singular integrated solution customised to guests’ needs. He will also be available to lead seminars on topics ranging from joint protection to detox methods and benefits.

Many of the distinctive treatments Domingos provides are inspired by his lifelong interest in traditional medicines and massage techniques. His Facial Rejuvenation with Acupuncture and Gua Sha treatment is based on the principles of traditional Chinese medicine and provides a natural alternative to botox; the Fire Cupping Therapy tackles blood flow blockages to induce a deep sense of relaxation.

Domingos’ residency represents the latest expression of Vakkaru’s unique hospitality concept Vakkare. Placing the concept of care at the core of all Vakkaru offers, Vakkare provides guests with endless opportunities for self-care, deep rest and meaningful relaxation.

“It’s rare to encounter a wellness practitioner with a range of specialties as diverse as those held by Domingos. With the principles of Vakkare so integral to Vakkaru, we are delighted that he can return to share his expertise and insights on our peaceful private island,” Vakkaru Maldives General Manager Iain McCormack said.

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its spectacular sea life, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary recently named the Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards.

An awe-inspiring 30-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island, shaded by coconut palms and blessed with calming ocean views and powder-soft white-sand beaches.

Here 113 beautifully appointed Overwater and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect their surroundings, while exceptional dining experiences and amenities await.

Among industry-leading offerings is overwater Merana Spa, complete with an Ayurveda practice and a regular host to residencies by the world’s most inspiring wellness practitioners.

Children and teens are generously catered for in the Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club respectively, while guests of all ages can play against world-famous pros through a best-in-class coaching partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis.

Threading all those services and facilities together, our unique hospitality concept Vakkare places a sincere, proactive commitment to care at the core of all we do.

