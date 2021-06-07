Gili Lankanfushi secures Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best Of the Best Awards win

Leading barefoot luxury resort, Gili Lankanfushi in the Maldives has been recognised in the top 10 leading resorts in Asia and among the top one per cent of hotels globally at this year’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards by Tripadvisor.

Recognised as the highest honour and accolade by the site, each year Tripadvisor combs through millions of reviews and ratings from travellers across the globe to identify the very best hotels which provide incredible service and experiences to all guests.

“Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Awards celebrate the best hotels around the World – big, small, romantic and more, inviting travellers to get inspired and start planning their epic return to travel once it’s safe again,” Tripadvisor spokesperson Jane Lim said.

Gili Lankanfushi is one of the Maldives’ best-loved resorts, with a uniquely laid-back philosophy.

Fusing rustic design and unparalleled service with awe-inspiring natural surroundings, Gili Lankanfushi is the pioneer of ethical, sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives.

Located in the languid waters of the North Malé Atoll, a short 20-minute speedboat ride from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, it is the ultimate place to escape to.

The 45 villas offer open-air living spaces, roof terraces, private decks with direct access to the lagoon below, and private pools found in the Residence and Villa suites for added seclusion and privacy.

The vast 1,700m2 Private Reserve – the largest overwater villa in the world – is located 500m from the main island and offers four spacious bedrooms in addition to a private open-air cinema, spoiling spa, air-conditioned gymnasium, infinity pool and two-storey waterslide, directly into the lagoon.

With sustainability at the heart of the vision, every piece of furniture in the carefully curated villas and communal areas has been custom-made by skilled local craftsmen using upcycled materials. Bed frames are made from recycled teak wood, and lampshade handwoven with recycled wire mesh twist to feature fish and sea turtles.