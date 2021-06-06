THE OZEN COLLECTION introduces wellness retreats, new spa brand

THE OZEN COLLECTION has introduced exciting wellness and spa experiences for a transformative journey of rest and renewal.

Connect with your soul and reconnect with nature. A healing sanctuary that offers a truly holistic spa experience inspired by a harmony of natural elements – blue water, white sand, and lush green tropical forest.

Coming months will see a series of renowned healers and wellness practitioners add their magic touch to the guest experience at the brand’s two resorts: OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.

The announcement of the Visiting Practitioner line-up also kicks off their new spa brand – ELE | NA ELEMENTS OF NATURE.

Visiting practitioners

Enriching the serene island lifestyle, guests can immerse in deeply healing experiences that linger much beyond their stay.

The visiting practitioners bring a wide choice of therapies, including spiritual practices, traditional healing, and the latest in beauty and aesthetic treatments.

Go beyond a typical spa programme. A virtual consultation kicks off the Wellness Plan even before you step on the island.

The bespoke Wellness Plan includes spa rituals, fitness routines, meditation practices, advice on nutrition during the stay, along with exclusive sessions with the visiting practitioners.

On the last day of the stay, a thoughtful personal consultation completes the circle of wellness.

Here is a peek into the wellness calendar for July and August at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI:

Certified Medical Aesthetician (skin specialist) Leverne King, hailing from South Africa brings a unique range of Medi Spa treatments. Guests can look forward to anti-ageing treatments and skincare routines that leave them looking fresh, youthful, and radiant.

Claude Simard, a Canadian psycho-energetic massage specialist will be at the resort in August. Claude’s signature treatment, Psycho-Energetic Massage, leverages upon his highly developed sensitivity and powerful intuitive skills, for an immersive, one-of-a-kind healing session.

Also in residence at Bolifushi during August will be Jill Banwell, a healing arts specialist from England. She specialises in reiki, crystal healing, therapeutic tarot reading, yoga, massage therapy, and meditation.

Lorelei Bulan specialist in organic movement, breathing, and dance therapy completes this celebration of wellness through energising therapies that awaken the senses and balance the chakras.

Sister resort, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO will also welcome a host of international practitioners in the coming months, including:

Address health and beauty concerns through highly effective Acupuncture and Naturopathic treatments by Caroline Alboneti. Her integrative approach includes rituals for facial rejuvenation and physical, mental, and emotional healing.

Bringing a new way to balance your energy, sound healing therapist Michelle Bernadette Saudan uses powerful vibroacoustic sounds to create a deeply spiritual practice. Connect at a deeper level with your surroundings and leave with a lasting sense of peace and wellbeing.

Wellness coach, Eduardo Sierra offers a variety of massages (Swedish, Chinese traditional fire cupping, and Tui Na), personal fitness training, mindfulness meditation, and life coaching.

Convenient virtual sessions add to the choice of therapists:

Mind-body wellbeing specialist, Paul Emery promises cutting-edge online therapy for gently releasing stress, anxiety, and emotional blockages.

Kundalini Yoga, meditation, and naturopathy healing specialists, Paramjot Singh Khalsa and Evelyn Wörz, offer guided virtual sessions to overcome stress, anxiety, fear, and addictions.

Whatever the focus – easing pain, improving aesthetics, or dealing with emotional baggage – the sessions are tailored to your specific requirements. THE OZEN COLLECTION reimagines the conventional (one-size-fits-all) approach to wellbeing, by personalising the wellness journey of guests with a little flexibility and joy added at every step.

ELE | NA

ELE | NA, an acronym for the Elements of Nature, finds inspiration in the elemental energies (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water) flowing within and around us.

The uber-luxe spa and wellness brand at THE OZEN COLLECTION offers natural retreats where guests experience pure and unhindered moments of pampering.

At ELE | NA, every spa and wellness ritual invokes the five senses: sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an Uber-Lux, hospitality brand that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016.

THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020. OZEN RETREAT TANGALLE takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.