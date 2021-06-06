Step into haven of well-being with mindfully curated ‘Rejuvacations’ at Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Maldives

Time away from home is the best time to rejuvenate, free from the stress of work and monotony of a daily routine.

If one is looking for a place to restore and elevate their well-being this summer, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, have prepared a series of wellness activities that will both connect the guests with nature and the unique Maldivian culture, surrounded by azure sky and endless ocean views.

Thoughtfully integrated for creating memorable spaces, the isolated nature of each resort extends privacy and security for the ideal wellness-oriented rejuvacation amid the pandemic.

These four resorts in the Maldives are ready to revamp and complete all self-care goals — from seeking refuge from a burnout, a spa retreat with the girlfriends, a family getaway or a romantic escape — through a series of expertly curated wellness offers.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.

Westin Hotels & Resorts, one of hospitality’s global leader in wellness, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand’s Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.

Guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand’s iconic and award-winning Heavenly Bed, a game-changing gear lending programme, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings, and more.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is an idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, and has curated a wellness package, which includes nature, nutrition, spa, yoga and functional movement to jumpstart the body and mind.

The Heavenly Spa by Westin promises guests to replenish the inner self with a personal sensory experience, engaging the seven senses – sight, sound, touch, taste, scent, as well as psychological senses of emotion and meaning.

The Mindful Living Package at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort includes:

Daily healthy breakfast at Island Kitchen for two

Daily one-hour wellness session as per schedule

Daily complimentary 60-minute couple spa treatment during the stay

Use of snorkelling equipment and ocean kayaks (up to two hours)

Access to Westin Family Kids Club

Access to WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa makes for a mesmerising destination that focuses on holistic well-being and enriching, thoughtfully curated experiences.

The Spa by JW features overwater treatment rooms that open up to breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean.

In addition, the resort also presents daily activities such as Sunrise and Sunset Yoga, Meditation, Body Challenge, Core Workout and many more at the Yoga Pavilion and the 24/7 Fitness Center.

The private island resort inspires increasing number of guests to be fully present and come together with loved ones to enjoy a getaway that nourishes not only the body, but also the mind and soul.

The Whole You package at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa includes:

Three nights’ accommodation or more

Bottle of Spa by JW detox juice on arrival

Daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa restaurant

One private yoga session

One 90-minute Detox & Tone session

One 50-minute couples massage

One 30-minute guided meditation for two

W Maldives

Located in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a luxury private island resort setting the stage to fuel the guests’ lust for life.

Whether one is overworked, under-slept or partied out, AWAY Spa promises the outcome needed, in the time available, with the perks to get that glow on.

The resort invites guests to keep their healthy routine or indulge as they have the option to do both and DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT.

The FUEL YOUR ESCAPE package at W Maldives promises to bring W energy to wellness for guests to look good, feel good, go longer, and stay later.

FUEL Your Escape at W Maldives includes:

Daily healthy breakfast at KITCHEN

One healthy lunch at KITCHEN

One choice of any 60-minute treatment

One 60-minute Crystal Healing Facial

FUEL Guru and Chef consultation

Personal training session

Daily FIT experience

One W Insider Treats – RETOX drinks

FUEL Amenities

Complimentary non-motorised activities and snorkelling gear

Minimum stay of four nights

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible by a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel.

The resort has a wellness-focused Spa Package which includes an overnight accommodation in a premium over-water bungalow or villa, an indulging couple’s treatment at the Shine Spa for Sheraton, and a sumptuous dining experience for two.

The award-winning spa promises to be just what is needed with an exclusive facility on its own private island located just off the main resort premises.

The Spa Escape at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa includes:

Daily buffet breakfast and dinner at Feast Restaurant for two

One curated five-course Degustation dinner for two

One couple’s treatment inclusive of a 50-minute traditional aromatherapy massage as well as two additional treatments of choice: Express Facial, Body Scrub or Body Wrap

Complimentary round-trip speed boat transfer to/from Velana International Airport

