Chef Mauro Panebianco to host special culinary journey at SAii Lagoon Maldives

Italian Chef Mauro Panebianco set to host a special culinary journey at SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton from May 1-5.

Born in Busto Arisizio, a northern city in Italy, Chef Mauro grew up spending most of his time at his uncle’s restaurant.

Much of his success came during his work in Milan which was followed by Munich and most recently in Moscow with Canetinetta Antinori restaurant since it opened its door 10 years ago.

Combining his passion for new experiences with a fresh look at seasonal ingredients and a love for cooking, Chef Mauro loves to bring joy to his guests. And of course, all with an Italian accent.

During his residency at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Chef Mauro’s special culinary journey includes a hosting dinner with wine pairing at Mr Tomyam on selected evenings and an exclusive Master Class at Miss Olive Oyl on May 4.

A mere 15-minute boat ride from Male International Airport, SAii Lagoon Maldives is nestled within the tranquil Emboodhoo Lagoon of CROSSROADS Maldives along with Hard Rock Hotel Maldives with direct access to The Marina, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth quay, complete with world-class amenities and exclusive concierge services, The Junior Beach Club and Camp, CROSSROADS Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre, and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

For more information and details, please visit www.saiiresorts.com/maldives/lagoon.