Visit Maldives begins year-long campaign with Connoisseur Circle for German markets

Visit Maldives has commenced a year-long campaign with Connoisseur Circle, an exclusive magazine for luxury hotels and destinations worldwide targeting an elite audience of travel enthusiasts in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The campaign will use a multitude of platforms in both the online and offline channels of the publication in order to promote the Maldives as a safe haven and uplift the destination presence for the luxury market.

The components of the campaign are distributed throughout the year which includes, advertorials in the print magazine, editorial stories in e-magazines, posts and promotional clips on social media, website banner display and features in newsletters.

Maldives is also nominated as the Best Luxury Destination for the Year by the Hospitality Awards organised by Connoisseur Circle.

Over 30,000 consumers are reached through the online channels with 43,500 users on their social media platforms. Additionally, 47,000 copies in Germany, 9,000 copies in Switzerland and 25,000 copies in Austria are circulated reaching many high-income earners.

A total of 7,386 visitors from Germany, 5,189 from Switzerland and 2,235 from Austria have arrived in the Maldives by the end of February.

Though these figures are low compared to figures of 2020 due to ongoing travel restrictions, their market contributions are significant, with Germany holding a market ranking of seven, whereas Switzerland and Austria rank at 10 and 13 respectively.

The campaign with Connoisseur Circle is part of Visit Maldives’ strategy in promoting the Maldives to the German speaking markets through ambient advertising along with usage of German language on social media platforms.

Similarly, several campaigns are underway to further promote the destination in these markets. These include several B2B and B2C activities like Joint promotions with Airlines and Tour Operators, destination training and several more collaborations with media and key stakeholders in the market.

Visit Maldives also participated in ITB Berlin held this March, one of the leading travel and trade shows in the world. Throughout the four-day virtual fair, a variety of networking events were carried out and provided a platform to strengthen destination presence and promote the Maldives as a safe haven.

Despite the global pandemic, Maldives welcomed a total of 555,494 travellers in 2020, and over 190,000 travellers in the January-February period this year.

Among the many activities planned for the remainder of the year includes, social media campaigns, joint marketing campaigns with global stakeholders, familiarisation trips and visibility campaigns.

Several marketing activities and strategies have also been shifted to digital platforms in order to promote the destination while adapting to the evolving situation.

Administration of Covid-19 vaccine was initiated on February 1 with the government of Maldives aiming to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents in the upcoming months.

As of April 15, 277،522 people in the Maldives have received the first dose of the vaccine with 34,531 receiving the second dose. About 90 per cent of the workers in the tourism industry have also been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

The initiation of the vaccination drive is bound to offer hope to the local population, as well as ensure the safety of tourists.