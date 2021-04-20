Share exciting moments with family, friends this Eid at LUX* North Male Atoll

This Eid holiday, find a sense of immense peace away from the bustling city and reconnect with your family and friends at LUX* North Male Atoll Resort and Villas.

Amid the lush setting of this tropical hideaway providing the perfect idyllic setting for families or couples, enjoy 30 per cent off when booking a four-night villa stay before April 30 as well as a complimentary upgrade to half board meal plan, a private Cinema Paradiso experience in the comfort and privacy of guests’ own rooftop, including fresh popcorn and snacks.

The unique configuration of the LUX* Retreats, which can accommodate up to eight guests, is perfect for multigenerational families seeking togetherness in an exotic location or a group of friends looking to spend Eid together.

The extremely private villas with their 24-hour butler service, in-villa spa treatments, unlimited laundry service and a fitness area, sauna and hammam, present the ideal spot for a celebration or a gathering. What sets these retreats apart is their immense rooftop overlooking a private infinity pool and the vast blue of the Indian Ocean.

Discover the calm waters of the Maldives with an array of new watersports activities or explore the charming island paradise followed by a pampering spa treatment at LUX* Me Spa.

For families travelling together, PLAY, our kids club, offers attractive daily activities to help the LUX* little guest create fun and exciting memories.

An authentic Indian ocean experience, LUX* North Male Atoll Resort and Villas is an intimate getaway where guests can truly embrace the Miami vibe while enjoying their vacation.

Guests can relish in the resort’s pristine lagoon and experiences to capture the timeless charm of Maldives during the stay period of May 12-31.

To learn more about the resort and to make bookings, please visit www.luxnorthmaleatoll.com or contact the reservations team at stay@luxnorthmale.com or +960 6682600.