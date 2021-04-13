Escape beckons: New destination sales, marketing team to elevate Marriott Bonvoy’s Maldives portfolio

With an escape from our homes being on everyone’s mind over the past months, Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio in the Maldives on Monday announced the formation of a Market Sales & Marketing Team to further develop the demand for the destination, taking the resorts and Marriott International’s positioning to greater heights.

The Market Team comprises of experienced professionals who bring to their roles strong destination and discipline skills which speaks of the company’s commitment to support its enhanced footprint and growth plans as well as drive consumer preference and enhance performance in perhaps what is currently the world’s most desirable leisure destination.

Led by Ali Nihad, in the capacity of Market Director, Sales and Marketing – Maldives, the team will provide dedicated support to the company’s thriving destination portfolio and will be responsible for driving top line revenue, ensuring the Sales and Marketing strategy leverages the interest and demand for the destination and is aligned with the company’s vision and priorities.

The team will support JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Foreman, Senior Director, Sales & Distribution – Singapore, Malaysia & Maldives said: “The leadership team we are announcing today is important to foster greater synergies, teamwork, accountability and nimble decision-making, all critical to laying a strong foundation that will support our ambitious plans in Maldives.”

“I am extremely excited to work together with such a talented and diverse group of leaders who bring with them exceptional domain expertise as well as regional and source market insights that will enable us to create a more vibrant organisation that delivers value for all stakeholders.”

On being appointed to his new role, Ali Nihad said: “I’m excited to return to the Maldives at a stage where the demand for the destination is ripe, and I look forward to working with the energetic market team as we forge ahead in the achievement of our goal.”

The Market Sales and Marketing Team for Maldives has been formed with the following seasoned hospitality professionals.

Ali Nihad: Market Director, Sales & Marketing

Ali Nihad returns home to the Maldives to lead the formation of the cluster team, bringing to this role over 18 years of hospitality experience.

He joins the team from Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bali where he held the commercial responsibility as Director of Sales and Marketing.

With a career panning luxury brands like St. Regis, Anantara and W Hotels among others, at various positions of leadership in the Sales & Marketing function, Ali is all set to take over the new Marriott International Maldives cluster as Market Director, Sales & Marketing and lead from the front.

He has worked across multiple hotels in the island nation, his last assignment in Maldives being the Assistant Director, Sales & Marketing at The St. Regis Maldives Vomulli Resort, and thus holds a strong connect and relationship with key partners from source markets.

Hanny Wahyuni: Market Director, Marketing & Communications

Hanny brings more than 15 years of marketing and communications experience to this role.

A pre-opening and restructuring specialist, she has held roles with The Ritz-Carlton hotels in Jakarta and Qatar, Kempinski Soma Bay, Egypt, Rosewood Phnom Penh, Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman and most recently with W Koh Samui.

Nelli Listunova: Market Director, Sales – Russia & CIS

Nelli has a wealth of customer knowledge with 12 years of experience at Marriott’s Luxury Brands portfolio.

She was previously Director of Sales at W Maldives and has also held a destination sales role with The Luxury Collection hotels of Costa Smeralda, Sardinia and Porto Cervo.

Fawaz Ibrahim: Market Director, Sales – Europe

Fawaz began his career at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and W Maldives where he held various roles before transferring to Thailand where he worked with The Luxury Collection and Sheraton Resorts in Koh Samui.

Following his return to the Maldives and two years with Anantara Resorts Maldives, Fawaz re-joined Marriott as Director of Sales with The St. Regis Maldives Vomulli Resort where he held the on-island leadership role for the Sales, Reservations & the Marketing team.

Wendy Kew: Market Director, eCommerce

Wendy brings to the role a wealth of digital marketing experience along with a deep understanding of Marriott’s digital ecosystem, most recently working with W Hotels, The Luxury Collection and Courtyard by Marriott in Malaysia.

Saadhvi Mehra: Market Director, Communications

Having been with the company since 2012, Saadhvi is no stranger to the Maldives having previously held a project role with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.

Throughout her career, Saadhvi has held roles with W Hotels, Sheraton and Le Méridien hotels in South Asia. Most recently, Saadhvi was with W Hotels in Abu Dhabi.

Sonali Khadka: Assistant Market Director, Marketing

Sonali has lived and worked in the Maldives since 2018, holding roles with Faarufushi before joining The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort as part of the pre-opening team.

From cruising with beloved sea mammals at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, to breath-taking snorkelling at W Maldives, swimming with Manta Rays at The Westin Miriandhoo Resort to experiencing a sanctuary of scenic luxury at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in Maldives presents an unrivalled white-sand, blue-sky escape that is second to none.

To know more about Marriott International’s presence in the Maldives, visit https://destinations.marriottbonvoyasia.com/en/destination/maldives.