Lily Beach Resort promises ‘egg-ceptional’ Easter

From April 2-5, Lily Beach Resort & Spa will have some exciting Easter activities for its guests to enjoy.

The Easter programme is a mixture of Active, Entertaining, and Educational (AEE) activities, pronounced like “Eh-eii”.

It will take place over four joyous days with the most important guest, the Easter Bunny, also joining in on the fun at the resort.

Lily Beach firmly believes that a holiday should have just the right balance between dynamic and leisure moments.

After indulging in the best buffet experience with a scrumptious and generous selection of food for every meal, it is very important for guests to eggs-ercise and burn off some energy with active fun.

Highlights of the active programme include seashell collection, complimentary water-sports festival (pedal boat, kayaking, and catamaran), complimentary banana boat ride, and most importantly the Easter egg hunt– where kids of all ages scour the island to find eggs hidden everywhere in the resort and collect them. Once the event is over, the kids who collected the most eggs will win some special prizes.

There are some really eggs-citing and entertaining activities waiting for guests during this Easter period. At the end of the day, kids want to be at a place where it’s fun, and Lily Beach promises to deliver just that. Some entertaining events include the Easter colouring challenge, Easter egg painting, and basket decoration.

The highlight of the programme will surely be the painting and photo session, where kids will get some crazy face paints and temporary paint tattoos to truly bring out the tropical life and artist in them.

During the event, the Easter Bunny will be joining in on the fun to take some choice snaps and selfies as well. Afterwards, a well-deserved ice-cream buffet will be held at Vibes. To use up some of those calories, guests can join in on a friendly volleyball match right on the beach.

All fun and no learning makes Jack and Jill dull kids. So, the resort has also snuck some enjoyable educational opportunities into the Easter programme.

Parents can rest easy knowing that their children are experiencing the joys of Flearning – learning while simultaneously having so much fun during their stay (get it?!?). For tactile learners, there are a few hands-on activities such as photo frame-making and muffin decorating waiting to be discovered.

Two specific events are sure to captivate the audience: The first is an art class held together with our experienced in-house artist Mr Sirey. The second is a ‘Spot the Fish’ slideshow presentation which will introduce the house reef and explain what kinds of sea animal friends that guests might meet while snorkelling and diving near the resort.

Easter would not be the same without cocoa, and as such Lily has made sure that special chocolatey goodness awaits all guests during this period.

On April 4 and 5, there will be a special Easter-Themed Buffet at Lily Maa– the resort’s main buffet restaurant. In addition to that, all buffet dinners will have special Easter-Themed artisanal chocolate for dessert, and on Easter Sunday each room will get a “surprise” gift of Easter amenities delivered straight to their doorstep.

So, all are welcome, young and old, to Lily Beach Resort & Spa for an Easter adventure filled with A.E.E. experiences. You do not want to miss this, as adults and kids need a break and an adventure after the rough year that we have all had.

To check out the exciting Lily Beach Easter programme that is full of exciting AEE activities, please follow this link.