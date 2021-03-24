Noha Mohamed to lead Soneva Fushi’s award-winning kids’ club

Soneva Fushi has appointed Noha Mohamed as its new manager at The Den, the resort’s award-winning children’s club.

Noha is the first Maldivian woman to hold the position of Den Manager. Prior to her appointment, she was serving as Assistant Den Manager.

Commenting on her promotion, Noha said: “I’ve always believed that anything is possible even when the odds are against me. I embrace challenges and follow my passion with determination because I know I can do it.”

Inspired by childhood wonder, The Den is a playground for the imagination. Children can explore a pirate ship, two swimming pools, a Lego room, dress-up and makeup area, cinema, library, learning area and a music room filled with instruments.

The Den also runs activities dedicated to teenagers.

Noha is an experienced childcare professional, with over 10 years’ experience in the fields of children’s education and childcare, as well as extensive experience in the hospitality industry. She joined Soneva in 2010 as a babysitter, since then, she worked her way up the ranks and was appointed Den Manager in January.

“My career started at Soneva Fushi with the position of casual babysitter. After a tough grind for three years in this position, I proved myself to the management and I became a permanent Host as a Den Supervisor. When I look back, I feel so proud of myself. In 2019, I became the Assistant Manager of the biggest children’s club in the Maldives, and it was a reflective moment,” Noha added.

“Today that reflection has taken me along the path to Den Manager, and I cannot be more thrilled. The Soneva family has given me a team to guide and an opportunity to grow. I appreciate the chance taken on me to make mistakes, learn, and grow. Being able to call Soneva Fushi my second home is a true honour. I want to thank my elder sister, Hannah, who works as a Kid’s Club Manager at another resort in the Maldives, for all her support and the time she spent helping me along this journey.”

