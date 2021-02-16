Atmosphere Group appoints new trio of General Managers

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is driving brand positioning by creating the position of Vice President Operations for ‘The White Label Set By Atmosphere’, and also appointing new General Managers for Atmosphere Kanifushi, VARU By Atmosphere, and OBLU SELECT at Sangeli.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts announced two key internal appointments: Philippe Claverotte as Vice President Operations for The White Label Set By Atmosphere and General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere, and Monica Suri as General Manager of OBLU SELECT at Sangeli.

The group has also appointed Mei P. Pun as the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi.

Philippe Claverotte will lead operations for ‘The White Label Set’ sub-brand and serve as the General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere.

The White Label Set By Atmosphere offers classic Indian Ocean luxury resorts with a distinct character.

Philippe Claverotte has been serving as the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi since March and has a deep understanding of the company philosophy: the Joy of Giving.

A veteran in the hospitality industry, Philippe has worked for luxury hotel groups across twelve countries, including holding General Manager positions in leading resorts at the Maldives, Bora Bora, and New Caledonia.

“In this new role, my focus will be on driving operations and commercial strategies for the two resorts while enhancing the overall service culture,” Philippe said.

“I want guests to experience a commonality throughout the White Label resorts, with pristine locations, luxurious and authentic villas designed with a sense of place, excellent fine dining experiences, and first-class service.”

Philippe Claverotte

Situated on the north-western edge of the Male Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere offers beautiful overwater villas and beach villas.

The motto of the resort is ‘Naturally Maldivian.’ Following a concept that reflects the sublime charm of the Maldives, guests stay close to the sea and experience authentic Maldivian food blended with contemporary design and world-class service standards.

“We are delighted to have Phillippe lead our sub-brand, The White Label Set By Atmosphere. He will play an integral role in maintaining brand integrity while creating a strong positioning, elevating service standards, and ensuring an authentic, high-value luxury experience for guests,” Salil Panigrahi, Founder and Managing Director of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, said.

“We look forward to expanding the brand to offer unique and value-driven resorts under the White Label Set By Atmosphere.”

At the helm of the other ‘White Label resort’, Atmosphere Kanifushi, is the newly appointed General Manager Mei P. Pun.

The pristine Atmosphere Kanifushi island resort is situated in the Lhaviyani Atoll, a 35-minute seaplane ride from the international airport in Male. About two kilometres in length and 90 metres wide, the island is blanketed by dense tropical vegetation and blessed with vibrant, natural coral reefs.

With over 22 years in the hospitality industry, Mei has worked at elite hotels and resorts in the Caribbean, Mauritius, China, France, and South-East Asia.

She has extensive experience in the Maldives, having held the positions of Food and Beverage Manager, Resort Manager, and General Manager. Mei boasts of a strong background in food and beverage operations.

Mei P. Pun

The third significant leadership announcement is that of Monica Suri taking on the role of the General Manager of OBLU SELECT At Sangeli.

Monica joined as the General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere in October 2019, during the crucial days leading up to the resort opening, and successfully managed the team for a grand launch.

Monica brings more than a decade of experience within the hospitality industry and a wealth of knowledge from human resources, training, and core operations.

A graduate from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bangalore, Monica has previously worked as the General Manager of a prestigious resort in India. She has also completed a leadership programme from Cornell and is a passionate traveller who has visited thirty-six countries.

OBLU SELECT At Sangeli is renowned for its exotic Honeymoon Water Suites and romantic ambience. The vibrant island resort has a variety of ‘contemporary designed’ villas and suites, a selection of restaurants and services, amidst some of the most exotic dive and snorkelling locations in the entire Male Atoll.

Monica Suri

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing ‘Indian Ocean Hospitality Brand’ with extensive resort development and management experience.

Set in some of the most beautiful Maldivian islands, the group operates five best in class resorts ranging from luxury to classic properties in two sub-brands, White Label Set by Atmosphere, and The Selection of OBLU by Atmosphere.

Atmosphere’s first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013, followed by three resorts: OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, OBLU SELECT at Sangeli, and the newest addition, VARU by Atmosphere.

The expansion continues with OBLU XPErience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili – set to open in the Male Atoll in the summer of 2021.

OBLU SELECT at Tangalle, scheduled to open in 2023, will take the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka.

Renowned for their impeccable service and world-class dining experiences, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offer guest-centric holiday experiences through first-of-its-kind resort plans inspired by the brand’s core philosophy, ‘Joy of Giving’.

From elegantly designed beach villas and overwater villas to a range of all-encompassing experiences – guests enjoy a truly relaxing and carefree holiday at each resort, elevated by warm and personalised hospitality.