Cocoon Maldives wins Booking.com Traveller Review Award

Cocoon Maldives has won a Traveller Review Award by Booking.com.

At the ninth edition of the annual awards, the resort won the award with an excellent overall review score of 9.1.

The Traveller Review Awards are part of Booking.com’s annual appreciation programme that recognises partners for their exceptional hospitality, as demonstrated by the review scores that travellers leave after their stay or experience.

“Providing an impeccable service to our guest is our number one priority and this award which is based on the guest’s reviews from Booking.com represents our consistent hard work, and we must continue on our path for excellence and professionalism,” a statement by the resort read.

Cocoon Maldives, located in Ookolhufinolhu Island in the northern Lhaviyani atoll, blends the best of Italian design with the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty. The five-star resort, which officially opened in March, houses 150 villas that are exclusively designed by Lago, one of Italy’s finest design firms.

The resort, accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, features three restaurants and two bars offering a variety of cuisines from around the world and romantic dining experiences.

The Cube Spa at Cocoon is located in the heart of the island to ensure maximum privacy and intimacy, and offers variety of relaxing and rejuvenating treatments with qualified masseurs from Bali. Adjacent to the spa is the ‘Garden of Eden’ wellness area, which features a jacuzzi, a steam and sauna room, as well as a kneipp pool.