Waldorf Astoria Maldives wins Forbes Travel Guide award for best Instagram feed

Forbes Travel Guide has announced its 2021 Star Awards and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi won the award for the best Instagram feed.

New for this year is the ‘Hotel Instagram of the Year’ award, and that goes to the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, which has 145,000 followers. The Maldives resort won “for curating a feed that radiates personality, engages with followers and has an overall stunning aesthetic”.

To decide the award, Forbes Travel Guide’s editorial department determined five nominees from its highest-performing luxury hotel posts on Forbes Travel Guide’s own Instagram account for 2020. Then FTG asked its readers and followers to select their favourite feed in an online survey.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives is a sanctuary encompassing private villas and amenities for the utmost luxury. Set in a tropical paradise, nestled among white sands and crystal blue waters, it is a 40-minute yacht journey from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

Discover indulgent choices from 11 celebrated dining venues, a world-class lifestyle spa sanctuary, and a plethora of activities for all generations. Experience True Waldorf Astoria Service personalised to your every wish.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi recently unveiled the exclusive Ithaafushi – The Private Island, the largest Maldivian private island spanning 32,000 square metres in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

Anchored in the timely yet timeless ethos of the iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand, part of Hilton’s Luxury Brands, Ithaafushi – The Private Island is the ultimate escape offering unparalleled levels of privacy and personalised service that create unforgettable experiences for guests seeking only the most prestigious and coveted accommodations.