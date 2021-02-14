Start new year adventures at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Grand Park Kodhipparu has introduced an Early Bird Offer.

You can plan and book your dream holiday with a minimum of 30 days in advance and enjoy a 35 per cent discount on the best available rates.

The package includes:

Daily buffet breakfast for two at The Edge

Unlimited Wi-Fi throughout the resort

Access to Beach Club facilities: Table games, PlayStation, gymnasium, steam room and kids’ club

Now, time to pack your favourite swimwear for the upcoming exclusive island life. Be it the spectacular view of the endless horizon at the infinity pool or simply exploring the underwater world, paradise on Earth awaits.

Located in North Male Atoll, a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been designed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings.

A collection of 120 idyllic beachfront and overwater villas, including 65 with their own private pools, a large infinity pool overlooking the vistas of the Indian Ocean, stellar culinary experiences in three dining outlets, a world-class award-winning spa, a fully equipped dive and watersports centre, a recreation beach club and a kids club provide guests with everything they could possibly need for their dream getaway.

For further assistance, please contact rsvn.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com.