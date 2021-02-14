Master art of mindful breathing with new expert-led workshops at Milaidhoo Island Maldives

Milaidhoo offers guests the opportunity to master the art of breathing with the launch of brand-new workshops and practices.

Breathwork has rapidly become a global wellness trend and studies suggest that six weeks of practising Pranayamic breathing, the ancient practice of breath control used in yoga, has a proven positive effect on heart rate, stress levels and improving cognitive function and anxiety.

Stemming from the Indian school of Ashtanga yoga, Pranayama uses breathing techniques to clear and calm the mind and allow breath and ‘prana’ (‘life force’) to flow freely.

Milaidhoo is excited to incorporate breathwork into their wellness offering and introduce these transformative teachings to their guests.

Through bespoke workshops and practices, guests will learn how to control their breath, resulting not only in the enhancement of Yoga practice but a range of health benefits including relaxation, reducing anxiety and improving blood circulation.

Guided by Milaidhoo’s resident Yogi Shubh, each technique has been thoughtfully designed to help participants understand and learn to control their breathing in order to release any built up physical and psychological tension.

Born in Rishikesh, the birthplace of Yoga in the foothills of the Himalayas where culture is centred around a core Yogic way of life, the art of Yoga is deep-rooted within Shubh’s upbringing.

Fortunate to learn the ancient teachings at his local Ashram in the spiritual surroundings of the Ganges River, Shubh pursued this passion further, trained in different Yoga schools and worked as a qualified yoga teacher before achieving his Master’s degree in Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga, Patanjali Yoga and Reki Healing.

Moving to the Maldives, Shubh embraces the natural harmony and beauty of the islands and finds them to be the perfect backdrop to deepen and advance breathing and yoga techniques: “The Maldives is a naturally beautiful destination offering a very calm and peaceful atmosphere which enhances breathwork. Here, you truly have time to slow down and focus on the core elements of breathing and being present as you are free of everyday life’s distractions.”

The programme, consisting of workshops and practices, is aimed towards guests interested in learning how the mind and body are interconnected, keen to improve the capacity of their lungs and understand how to use breath as a coping mechanism.

Through a combination of high and low intensity breathwork removing negative feelings of anxiety and strengthening the respiratory system, participants will leave with mental clarity and inner peace.

Arranged on a request basis, private single and couple breathing workshops can take place in the traditional thatched-roof suites of the over-water Serenity Spa.

The spa’s soothing environment, with stunning views across the Indian Ocean help to relax the mind and body and encourage guests to fall into a deeper meditative state during their practice.

Alternatively, private workshops can be arranged in-villa on the guests’ deck, or on an offshore sandbank surrounded by nothing but crystal-clear waters to aid an incredibly focused practice.

For total tranquillity, guests can also opt for a session onboard a traditional Maldivian Dhoni (sailing boat), while cruising the lagoon listening to the calming sounds of the gentle waves splashing around them.

To enhance the skills learned in the workshops, bespoke practice sessions are available to book throughout the day.

Early risers can opt for a morning session with energy boosting techniques helping to prepare them for the day ahead, while afternoon practices help develop inner awareness and strengthen the mind and body through more gentle approaches.

After a full day snorkelling amongst coral reefs or exploring the tropical surroundings, an evening practice is the perfect way to truly unwind in preparation for a restful and deep night’s sleep.

Breathing skills developed at Milaidhoo will stay with guests long beyond their trip and can be easily practiced at home.

The development of self-awareness and self-control through breathing can also help guests to overcome stressful and challenging situations in their own daily life.

In addition to the psychological benefits gained from breathwork, a stay at Milaidhoo offers the perfect setting for a stress-free tropical escape.

Set over 13 acres atop the Baa Atoll’s beautiful UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo boasts 50 spacious thatched-roof villas each with a private pool as well as three world-class restaurants, a fitness centre and spa.

Offering a plethora of activities, guests can spend their days snorkelling in the incredible house reef, deep diving amongst exotic marine life or simply enjoy Milaidhoo’s stunning surroundings to switch off from their busy lives at home.

Proudly rooted in local island traditions, the island resort provides a sense of Maldivian living, complete with stylish, thoughtful décor designed and created by local designers and artisans using responsibly-sourced materials, offering the ultimate laidback island luxury.

Milaidhoo can be easily reached via a 30-minute seaplane from the international airport in Male or a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport in Baa Atoll, followed by a 15-minute speedboat to Milaidhoo Island. For more information and bookings, please email reservations@milaidhoo.com or visit www.milaidhoo.com.