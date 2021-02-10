Stay in paradise for three months or more with Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives’ new long-stay offer

Escape the hustle and bustle of the big city by finding your home on a paradise island in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

Stay in paradise with Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives’ new long stay offer with a minimum stay of three months.

Imagine finding your home on the beautiful island resort with the best price you can find.

Luxurious private villas, pristine coral sand beaches, wellbeing and fitness, dining, diving, and watersports all await you in this slice of tropical haven.

Enjoy the beauty of Maldives both above and below the ocean surface.

Embark on a gastronomic journey all around the world based on Movenpick brand’s seventy years of culinary heritage and expertise.

Check in to one of 105 Overwater Pool Villas or Beach Pool Suites, settle into your island life, as you admire the turquoise water glinting in the sun rays just a few steps away from you.

Whether you are in an overwater or beach accommodation, it comes with a spacious outdoor lounging area with your very own plunge pool! Take off those shoes and jump in the pool for a quick swim, or into the turquoise ocean — the choice is yours!

Once you have settled in, here are plenty of things you can do to get you started on the private island! With endless outdoor activities coupled with delicious cuisine and relaxation options there is plenty to explore at Mövenpick Kuredhivaru.

Dive into the crystal ocean, which has a diverse array of wildlife, ranging from tiny clown fish to mammoth whale sharks.

Being an ocean-locked nation, the majority of the wildlife in the Maldives is aquatic and there is an incredible diversity of sea life from numerous corals to over 2,000 species of fish, ranging from tiny, colourful reef fish, moray eels, turtles, and rays, to giant pelagic fish, such as tuna, sharks, dolphins, and whale sharks.

Other marine life in the waters surrounding the island includes octopus, squid, giant clams, various kinds of anemones and jellyfish.

Activity seekers can make the most of the afternoons by enjoying the active sports – grab some balls and racquet for a game of tennis on our floodlit court, or if you are new to tennis, take up some lessons from our resident tennis coach.

Set your own jogging pace along the beach – if you are lucky you might even spot dolphins.

If sports are not your thing, indulge in a relaxing spa treatment at Sun Spa by Healing Earth.

Globally award-winning wellness and beauty brand, Healing Earth has treatments carefully and exclusively curated for the resort and inspired by the healing potential of Africa’s rich natural resources.

You can decide whether you prefer an overwater or jungle treatment room for your ultimate rejuvenating moment.

What is included in the package for two people:

90 days stay in Overwater Pool Villa Lagoon

Complimentary return seaplane transfers

Complimentary breakfast at ONU Marché

One cooking class per week

Wifi island-wide

Access to recreational facilities such as gym, beach volleyball and tennis courts, non-motorised water sports

Daily sunrise and sunset yoga session

Four bottles of water per day

Snorkelling equipment rental

Daily Chocolate Hour at Mӧvenpick Coffee and Wine Lounge between 4-5pm

Twenty-five per cent discount on food and drinks, spa and laundry

The package is valid for stays between February 1 and November 30.

Price is $44,000++ per 90 days of stay for two people in one villa. Price is subject to 10 per cent service charge, 12 per cent GST and $6 government-imposed Green Tax per person per night.

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.

For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s official website.