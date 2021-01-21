Mӧvenpick Resort creates moments of romance for Valentine’s Day in Maldives

In the untouched Maldivian paradise, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is getting ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a host of romantic experiences for all the lovebirds out there.

The private island has something special for every appeal — from villa privacy, adventurous aquatic experiences to golden sunsets and coastal dining to delight the taste buds of the most demanding connoisseurs.

For food lovers, Mövenpick’s culinary team will be preparing everything the heart and stomach desires! A special ‘Head Over Heels’ private dinner menu will feature grilled Maldivian lobsters, local seafood, aphrodisiac snacks and creative desserts.

For those seeking the ultimate privacy, the famous Floating Breakfast with Champagne will be served in the villa upon request.

The spa lovers can indulge in the unique Soulmate Escape spa ritual. Connect and unwind with the couple’s meditation session. Then, immerse into your pre-selected pampering journey with your special someone. Choose from any 60-minute signature massage customised to your body, followed by a choice of one 30-minute spa express treatment.

Couples can also pre-book the Valentine’s special experience package, which can be reserved for stays between February 5 and 20. It comes as a single package or as individual stay enhancements to choose from.

Valentine’s special experience package inclusions are:

Special Valentine’s welcome amenity featuring the famous Mövenpick chocolate and exotic fruits.

A floating breakfast in the villa with Champagne: Wake up in your own villa and be pampered with a delicious choice of Continental, American, Go-healthy, or Maldivian breakfast topped up with two glasses of bubbles.

‘Soulmate escape’ spa ritual: The ultimate scape to celebrate romance!

Private dinner on the beach: Savour an exquisite intimate five-course meal with your special someone beneath the starlit Maldivian skies, surrounded by the soothing sounds of the ocean waves at a beach location of your preference.

Romantic turndown decoration: Surprise your loved one with a spectacular rose petal decoration on your bed. Discover a whole new world of romance with chilled Champagne and signature Mövenpick chocolate covered strawberries to spicy up the special evening for just two of you.

Individual romantic stay enhancements include:

A floating breakfast with Champagne in the villa

Starlight Champagne cruise (8-9.30pm/ February 11 and 18)

Sunset cruise (6-7.30pm/ February 7, 9, 14 and 16)

‘Soulmate Escape’ spa ritual

Private dinner on the beach

Romantic decoration in the room with rose petals, chocolate covered strawberries and Champagne

Movie night under the stars

Chocolate covered strawberries

A bottle of Champagne

A flower bouquet of choice

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is a pristine sanctuary and tropical oasis that is nestled in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll.

Located 45 minutes north of Velana International Airport, the five-star resort boasts 72 overwater pool villas, 30 beach pool suites and three beach spa pool residences.

The contemporary tropical island combines comfort and style, with the Sun Spa and fitness club, Little Birds Kids Club, dive and water sports centre and five dining options to choose from.

Designed as a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes, this private island offers a high degree of privacy and an array of onsite recreational facilities for both couples and families alike.

For more information, pricing and bookings, please contact Mövenpick Reservations team by email Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com or phone +960 656 3000.