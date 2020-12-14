Hurawalhi Maldives’ 5.8 Undersea Restaurant to host Michelin-starred Chef Stefan Heilemann

If your taste buds get delirious by the mere thought of savouring dishes cooked by a world-class chef, Hurawalhi Maldives is pleased to be able to add an extra tingle of excitement: from January 6-7, 2021 and again from January 13-14, 2021, the resort’s award-winning 5.8 Undersea Restaurant will host two Michelin-starred chef Stefan Heilemann.

Heilemann’s culinary career started in 2003 and after gaining experience in a collection of high-end restaurants, in 2015 he took the post of Executive Chef at the acclaimed Ecco Zürich at the Atlantis by Giardino and earned two Michelin Stars. Having joined Widder Restaurant Zürich as Executive Chef earlier this year, Heilemann has already been awarded ‘Chef of the Year 2021’ by Gault Millau in Switzerland.

Hurawalhi’s guests get the chance to savour his fine cuisine during a series of dinners, below the ocean.

Said to have the precision of a watchmaker and the curiosity of a biologist, Heilemann promises a set menu that is bound to dazzle and delight, with the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant being the cherry on top of this remarkable dining experience.

Treat your palate to an explosion of Michelin-recognised flavours, brought to you by Chef Heilemann, a culinary Wunderkind, for a limited time this January.

Here’s a sneak peak at the exquisite delights that Stefan is planning:

Bao Bun – cashew, massaman curry, coriander

Salmon – ceviche, passionfruit, corn

Marinated Tuna – yuzu, cucumber, ponzu

Scallops – fennel, chorizo, ducca

Scallops – carrot, yellow thai curry, peanut

Veal Tenderloin – onion, bacon, perigord truffle

Pear – macadamia, dulcey chocolate, wheat grass

5.8 Undersea Restaurant has limited capacity so be sure to make a reservation well ahead of time.

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation. The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life