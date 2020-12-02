Hard Rock Hotel Maldives launches ‘UK’s biggest Instagram holiday giveaway’

Win a holiday to the Maldives and £2,500 worth of Oh Polly clothing to take on the trip!

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has launched ‘UK’s biggest ever Instagram holiday giveaway’ in partnership with tour operator Trending Travel, clothing brand Oh Polly and Australian social media influencer Tammy Hembrow.

The winner will get a seven-nights all-inclusive stay at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ luxurious Rock Star villa.

The giveaway also includes return flight tickets and £2,500 worth of Oh Polly clothing to take on the trip.

The competition, which is expected to reach out to 25 million people on Instagram, closes on December 10 and the winner will be announced on December 12.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

The Hard Rock Hotel is part of Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination.

Crossroads encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

