Lèn Be Well spa at Crossroads Maldives reopens

Lèn Be Well has reopened for guests and is set to welcome leading practitioner and trigger point expert Julian Eymann from December 20 to January 5, 2021.

Renowned for his unique style perfected and developed through his 25 years of experience, Julian specialises in sports massage, deep tissue and musculoskeletal techniques giving insight into much-needed healing and advanced knowledge on how to correctly use forearms and elbows to minimise injuries and body strains in the future.

In the past, Julian has worked with a number of first class facilities and hotels around the world including Four Seasons Seychelles, Maldives and Bali; Six Senses Maldives and Thailand; Anantara Maldives and Thailand; St. Regis Bangkok; Kamalya Thailand; and Como Shambhala.

Located at Crossroads Maldives, Lèn Be Well is an innovative wellness concept that embraces extraordinary new levels of relaxation, spa treatments, holistic activities, and culinary delights.

Guests can indulge in some ultimate pampering and a full journey of wellbeing, and rejuvenate their senses with a signature health treatment.

Crossroads Maldives opened in late 2019 and features two lifestyle hotels, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30 berth quay, complete with world-class⁠ amenities and exclusive concierge services⁠, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre, and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.