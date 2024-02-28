Wellness
JOALI BEING Announces First-Ever Sanctum Wellbeing Residence in Maldives
Renowned wellbeing island partners with innovative mindful movement to offer inaugural residence in the Maldives
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, has announced a unique collaboration with Sanctum, the internationally acclaimed mindful movement. The inaugural Sanctum Wellbeing Residence, offering radical self-care and joyful healing immersions, is scheduled to take place in the Maldives, 28 April – 10 May 2024. Located on the pristine isle of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, JOALI BEING blends ancient wisdom and long-honoured traditions with modern science, to take guests on a journey of self-discovery and transcendence. This nature-immersive wellbeing island resort, designed to seamlessly blend with its natural surroundings and centred around the joyful feeling of weightlessness, is committed to showcasing world-renowned wellbeing experts.
In keeping with JOALI BEING’s core methodology and enhancing its offering to guests, the Sanctum Wellbeing Residence will centre on a holistic and unmatched moving sequence, rooted in multidisciplinary forms of kundalini yoga, martial arts, animalistic flow, breathwork and primal fitness with elements of HIIT. Harnessing the power of the physical body to unlock individual potential on a holistic level, the method is curated to music to complement meditation moments and aims to alter body frequencies within a class through mindful movement. The approach has been scientifically proven to decrease anxiety levels and enhance overall self-worth.
The two-week immersive programme, crafted to empower the body and expand the mind, includes sunrise and sunset rituals, mindful beach hikes, cathartic ocean dips, high-intensity workouts, immersive sound journeys, and dramatic fire ceremonies. Guests can also gain insight and guidance from the Sanctum Founders and the island’s wellbeing consultants and enjoy the resort’s signature treatments and bespoke wellbeing journeys, which have been curated around JOALI BEING’s Four Pillars: Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy. Sanctum experts will work alongside JOALI BEING’s long-established network of specialists to nourish guests and guide them on a journey of self-discovery and renewal.
Graeme Freeman, General Manager at JOALI BEING, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with such an innovative movement and bring a new, transformative practice to our valued guests.
Utilising our spectacular location, and enhancing our offering, our island of wellbeing and wonder will appeal to those who are who are keen to push boundaries and unlock human potential, and who seek radical self-discovery.”
Luuk Melisse, Sanctum Founder, added: “As the first dedicated wellbeing island of its kind in the region, JOALI BEING is influenced by culture and widely recognised for its transformative wellbeing experiences, and we are therefore delighted to collaborate on our inaugural residence in the Maldives. Our ambition is to lead the next generation of retreats, bringing together the most authentic community of like-minded individuals, and the award-winning JOALI BEING is aligned with this philosophy and offers the ideal locale to restore mental, spiritual, and physical balance.”
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.
The Sanctum Wellbeing Residence is available 28 April – 10 May 2024
Price available upon request: info.being@joali.com
Insiders
Laura Pagano Elevates Wellness and Creativity at Oaga Art Resort
Laura’s remarkable journey with Oaga Art Resort began long before the resort’s doors swung open to guests. As the Spa Manager, she wielded significant influence in shaping the unique identity of Hoba Spa. Collaborating closely with Hoba Spa’s Consultant and Maldivian Healer, Aishath Zulfishan (Xubba), Laura fused traditional Maldivian healing practices with her own expertise in modern spa therapies. Her dedication to crafting personalized wellness experiences and nurturing her team’s growth has fostered an environment where creativity and innovation flourish, perfectly aligning with Oaga’s philosophy of organic community growth.
Beyond the confines of the spa, Laura’s impact reaches far and wide. When presented with the opportunity to revitalize the resort’s Fiyoh Kids’ Club, she embraced the challenge with her characteristic passion and initiative. Her commitment to creating an engaging and enriching space for children, coupled with her innate ability to connect with people of all ages, made her the ideal candidate to oversee both the Hoba Spa and Fiyoh Kids’ Club in her newly appointed role as SHY Manager.
“Laura epitomizes the spirit of Oaga,” remarked Manal Nashid, Director at Oaga. “Her capacity to engage with guests, inspire her team, and curate transformative wellness experiences is truly exceptional. This promotion not only recognizes her talent but also celebrates her unwavering dedication to our community and her commitment to nurturing the wellbeing of every individual who crosses our threshold.”
With Laura steering the ship, Oaga Art Resort embarks on a new chapter of holistic harmony. Her vision for the SHY department promises to interweave spa therapies, movement practices, and mindful living, creating a tapestry of wellbeing tailored to the diverse needs of guests. Laura’s dedication extends even to the island’s resident feline inhabitants, as she cares for the island cats residing near the spa lobby area.
For aficionados of the Maldives seeking an unparalleled all-inclusive getaway, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan redefines the boundaries of luxury. Offering a plethora of inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining, floating meals, a variety of excursions, motorized watersports, and much more, Oaga promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss your chance to book your stay; visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com, today!
Nestled in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is a mere 45-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. Boasting 60 villas with beach and overwater options, five dining venues, and a spa steeped in traditional Maldivian healing practices, Oaga Art Resort offers an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Wellness
Turning the Tide Together: ELE|NA and OCEANR+ Unite for Ocean Conservancy and Wellness Innovation
ELE|NA, a leader in wellness, has announced a groundbreaking commitment to ocean conservancy through its strategic partnership with OCEANR+, a brand dedicated to ocean conservation. This collaboration unites ELE|NA’s focus on wellness with OCEANR+’s innovative approach to sustainable apparel, emphasizing a shared dedication to tackling environmental challenges and enhancing the wellness experience.
Plastic Pollution: A Global Challenge
Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental issues, with an estimated 13 million tonnes entering our oceans annually. To combat this crisis, ELE|NA and OCEANR+ are joining forces, leveraging OCEANR+’s expertise in transforming post-consumer plastic waste into high-quality, eco-friendly clothing and products. This partnership underscores both brands’ commitment to sustainable practices and responsible business operations.
Key highlights of this partnership include:
Recycled Fabrics Impact: Together, we have prevented a significant number of plastic bottles from polluting our ecosystem by choosing recycled polyester.
Shared Sustainability Objectives: OCEANR+’s pillars of sustainability—focusing on people, product, and planet—resonate with ELE|NA’s ethos of responsible and mindful business practices.
“A Kilo for the Planet” Initiative: In collaboration with NGO Enaleia, OCEANR+ funds the removal of 30,000KG of ocean plastic annually, engaging with fishing communities across the Mediterranean and Indian oceans.
Introducing Sustainable Wellness Apparel
ELE|NA is delighted to unveil an exclusive range of sustainable wear, including rash guards and caps, thoughtfully designed for the unique climatic conditions of the Maldives. This eco-friendly attire not only respects the environment but also elevates the wellness experience for ELE|NA’s guests.
ELE|NA’s wellness practitioners are now adorned in OCEANR+ apparel while delivering the OCEANFLOW treatment—a therapeutic amalgamation of global healing traditions such as Watsu, Water Dance, Ayurveda, and more. OCEANFLOW is designed to foster healing and rejuvenation for the mind, body, and soul.
OCEANFLOW: A Revolutionary Healing Experience
OCEANFLOW is effective in addressing various health conditions, reducing stress, improving mobility, alleviating discomfort from arthritis and rheumatism, easing back pain, relieving headaches and migraines, aiding insomnia management, supporting post-operative rehabilitation, assisting accident recovery, addressing trauma, helping overcome aquaphobia, and providing care for expectant mothers.
This partnership between ELE|NA and OCEANR+ marks a significant milestone in combining sustainable luxury with holistic wellness, setting a new standard in environmental stewardship and health.
News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands introduces ‘The Deep Blue Prescription’ wellness package
A growing body of evidence indicates that human health, both mental and physical, is intrinsically linked to nature, while many experts now believe blue spaces, such as lakes, rivers and oceans could be even more beneficial than the green spaces celebrated for keeping us calm and grounded. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, an architectural masterpiece hovering above the crystal waters of one of the world’s most enticing oceans, enters 2024 offering a prescriptive package to harness nature’s medicine with special ‘Blue Rate’.
For those experiencing stress, anxiety or simply seeking escape from urban environments, the resort, surrounded by endless Indian Ocean vistas, and designed to embrace the rhythmic energy of ocean waters, is the ultimate destination for a ‘Blue Prescription’. An experience curated to encourage optimum engagement with the deep blue, guests will stay in the iconic ocean pool villas, renowned for their clean sweeping lines and uninterrupted blue vistas. Complete with private sun decks, plunge pools and peppered with organic Bamford amenities, the elliptical satellites provide the perfect ocean cocoon for relaxation and restorative sleep.
From dawn to dusk, days are spent above and below the ocean. Inhaling the morning with sunrise yoga, exhaling with a snorkelling experience designed by legendary ocean explorer and conservationist Jean-Michel Cousteau. For qualified divers, resort naturalists will guide underwater exploration, offering healing interactions with mesmerising ecosystems and wildlife encounters with eagle rays and hawksbill turtles.
Practiced in the halo-shaped design-spa hovering over its sparkling lagoon, the resort’s B Balanced treatment with Bamford will be the spa highlight. To nature’s soundtrack of hypnotic ocean rhythms, B Balanced will bring 90 minutes of pure indulgence, dedicated entirely to nurturing wellbeing and bringing the body and mind back to centre. Harnessing the power of botanicals, the treatment can target any hormonal and energy imbalance with attention turning to breathwork, bamboo tapping and gua sha massage.
Guests will take to the big blue by boat to catch a sighting of the ocean’s most serene residents, embracing the healing energy of dancing dolphins, and closing the day with a private dinner aboard the resort yacht. The pinnacle of calm will take place on a private sandbank, surrounded by lapping azure waters, where a private sunset ceremony begins with a mindfulness practice, and closes with a personalised experience of the resort’s Defining Moment. A tribute to the cycle of nature, the signature ritual serenades the sun as it sets on another day, with hypnotic beats of Boduberu drumming and blowing of the Sangu shell.
The ‘Blue Rate’ at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands includes:
- Four nights’ accommodation in an Ocean Pool Villa with daily breakfast at La Locanda
- Floating breakfast ceremony in-villa
- Paddle board experience
- Aqua stretching
- 90-minute B Balanced treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa
- Cities under the sea snorkelling experience
- A tank dive with resort naturalist
- Dolphin cruise
- Sandbank sunset ceremony with mindfulness practice and personalised Defining Moment
- A private dinner on board The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ yacht
- Return transfers by yacht or speedboat.
Price starting from USD 27,360 per person based on two adults sharing and USD 22,110 for single occupancy, including all taxes. Subject to availability from 01 March to 30 November 2024. For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
