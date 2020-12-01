Jungle all the way at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives this festive season

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives invites guests to kick off the festive holidays with a jungle-themed celebration for the whole family in the luxurious Maldivian paradise.

Designed for privacy and space, the private island resort is located in Noonu atoll just 45 minutes seaplane ride from the capital city of Maldives. From colourful Maldivian jungle escapes and legendary Maldivian white coral sands, this holiday season will be filled with unforgettable experiences and mouth-watering feasts.

Featuring 105 luxurious villas and suites both on the beach and over water, the five-star luxury resort will start Christmas celebrations on December 23 with the zoo-themed Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the beach.

From tropical cocktails, delicious snacks, festive carol singing, Lobster Set Menu with Wine Pairing; mixology and cooking classes to the The Flavours of the Spice Route festive dinner, all of which are complemented by unforgettable culinary experiences featuring regional and international specialties from the Indian Ocean and further.

Other activities will include a number of recreational and cultural activities, from a Christmas Market at ONU Marché beachfront restaurant; famous daily Mövenpick Chocolate Hours at Coffee and Wine Lounge, and Santa’s arrival at the jetty.

Santa Claus himself will arrive in his tropical sleigh surrounded with his exotic elves.

For the Orthodox guests, the resort culinary team has prepared a mouth-watering Christmas Eve Dinner featuring Lobster BBO to be held on January 6, 2021. The feast will feature Maldivian lobster and seafood dishes accompanied by champagne and a selection of wines.

Once all the Christmas wrapping paper has been cleared away, the focus of attention will quickly switch to the pre-New Year’s celebrations.

From December 26 until January 7, 2021 guests will enjoy daily themed dinners such as Fishermen’s Night BBO, The Flavours of the Arabian Peninsula, Parisian Market, Spanish Night, Taste of the Orient to name a few.

Prior to the New Year’s Eve, the island will transform itself into the safari playground. Guests will enjoy a line up of adventurous events to welcome and celebrate the New Year in.

December 31:

6-7pm: Tropical Jungle Cocktail Party at Onu Marche’

7-9pm: ROARRRR New Year Eve’s Party with DJ Anvetta and live band

11.45pm: New Year’s Countdown and Jungle Party until late

Guests are invited to join the jungle-themed meal of the year, as the whole island will embark on a sumptuous buffet with all the food you can imagine live cooking stations with sushi and sashimi, oysters, caviar, chilled seafood, foie gras, cold cuts, BBQ and delicious desserts.

The New Year Eve’s celebration will continue with live dinner entertainment by the renowned DJ and Producer Anvetta and the resident band performance during the countdown party and afterwards.

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.

For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s official website.