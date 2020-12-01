Hideaway Beach Resort offers guests free coronavirus tests

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has implemented its Safe Hideaway Programme just in time for their reopening just a few days ago.

A comprehensive action plan has been enacted which covers social distancing, health, hygiene and enhanced sanitisation across the entire guest journey.

In addition to that, the resort also offers free PCR tests for two adults and one child per booking, if required by the returning country.

Hideaway Beach has been diligently working on creating a new set of thorough operating practices and guidelines to help mitigate the risks to their guests, as well as their team members. The guidelines and protocols were developed in accordance with guidance from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) and the tourism ministry.

Among the rigorous changes is the introduction of assisted buffets at the restaurants, QR-code enabled digital menus and social distancing of 1.5 metres between tables, as well as increased cleaning and disinfectant schedule for fitness equipment, increased spacing between the sun lounges which are sanitised between guest usage, better fogging strategies to keep the island mosquito-free, and increased frequency in sanitisation of all public areas, and much more.

The resort’s team members have undergone special Covid-19 training and will always wear accredited face masks. Temperature checks will be done daily for the team, and routine hand sanitisation will be mandatory for all guests and team members.

As for guests, they will be provided with hand sanitiser units upon arrival. They must wear a face mask in enclosed spaces where physical distancing is not possible.

Maintaining the guests’ and team’ safety, health and well-being remain Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s primary goal.

The resort’s health and safety measures are designed to just do that by addressing a broad spectrum of viruses, including Covid-19, and covers everything from hand-washing hygiene, cleaning product specifications to guest rooms and common area cleaning.

To achieve this, Hideaway Beach Resort partnered with renowned American cleaning products provider Diversey, together doing their utmost to keep the resort virus-free as humanly possible.

“For years, we have prided ourselves on delivering the highest levels of care and establishing Hideaway as a place where guests always feel welcome – a second home of sorts which is welcoming, inspiring, and above all, safe,” Resort Manager Christophe Adam said.

At the end of the day, where better than to practice social distance at an island which is 33 hectares and has some of the largest villas in the Maldives. It makes hiding away from the pandemic an art form, much more bearable, and not only that but an enjoyable.

Set on a crescent-shaped private island in the northern Haa Alif Atoll, this incredible resort offers a choice of private beach and overwater villas — many with pools — for guests to unwind and enjoy a home away from home. The privacy levels offered are the hallmark of this award-winning destination, which boasts some of the largest beachfront villas in Maldives.

Gourmands and foodies alike can indulge in award-winning culinary experiences.

Wellbeing is a core part of the Hideaway experience, with the Hideaway Spa offering a range of treatments for rejuvenation and relaxation.

The abundance of fish life around this Maldivian resort is second to none, making it a prime location for snorkelling and scuba diving.

The perfect Maldives retreat, Hideaway offers the utmost in romance and is one of the preferred destinations for those celebrating their honeymoon.

Families are also very welcome at Hideaway, with an extensive Kids Club available to help keep young travellers entertained during their stay.