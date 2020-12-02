Westin Maldives named Best Destination Spa Hotel at Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards

Set in the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is delighted to be awarded as ‘The Best Destination Spa Hotel’ in this year’s Travel + Leisure India and South Asia’s India’s Best Award 2020.

Bringing an enviable combination of modern luxury and wellness, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort sets the stage for today’s travellers to connect with themselves while exploring the many wonders of the beautiful coral island.

Travel+Leisure India & South Asia celebrated the ninth edition of their industry-leading awards, India’s Best Awards over a week-long award festival packed with global influencers and leading personalities.

Based on the template of the coveted World’s Best Awards held by Travel + Leisure USA, India’s Best Awards has been recognising the best-in-class across numerous categories that are both domestic and international as voted for by the readers and followers of the luxury travel publication.

“The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is a resort of incomparable beauty, as well as outstanding wellness, accommodation and gourmet offerings and we are thrilled that this has been acknowledged. The Heavenly Spa by Westin is built overwater with a glass floor to enhance the sense of calm the water brings, it integrates the latest beauty innovations, and features a spacious treatment suite for two with a Jacuzzi and panoramic ocean view,” Brendan Corcoran, General Manager at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, said.

“We could not have achieved this without the dedication and hard work of all our associates, and the recognition by our guests is an encouragement for us to keep delivering exceptional service for all who enter our well-being haven.”

The therapies offered at The Heavenly Spa by Westin reflects Westin’s commitment to wellness, allowing guests to replenish the mind and body with a personal sensory experience.

Its 90 minutes of Heavenly Sanctuary Ritual stays true to the Westin brand pillar of Well-Being: Feel Well. This exquisite nourishing and protective ritual is designed to treat, soothe, and nourish all types of skin.

The ritual begins with a gentle body polish to exfoliate and revitalise the skin. An aromatherapy bath follows to restore energy levels, and the ritual concludes with the luxurious, signature Heavenly full body massage.

The Westin Maldives boasts of picture-perfect beaches and is located on an exclusively private island in the Maldives. Embracing and celebrating nature, the resort offers every creature comfort within its tropical expanse.

Four distinctive food and beverage venues serve cuisine inspired by flavours internationally and locally in an incomparable harvest from the surrounding waters.

Integrating the Eat Well brand pillar of Westin, the healthy breakfast at the Island Kitchen offers a delicious spread of breakfast staples and the freshest selection of juicy tropical fruits.

The resort also offers a 24-hour WestinWORKOUT fitness centre and a wide range of holistic wellness, rejuvenation, and yoga sessions administered under the guidance of skilled therapists, instructors, and regular visiting practitioners.

The island life of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort may appear slow for most city dwellers. It has, however, a special rhythm, that allows one to take a step back, immerse themselves with the Atoll’s natural wonders go back home with novel experiences.