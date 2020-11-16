Enjoy Aperol gloaming at Kuredu Resort Maldives’ pop-up bar

Mondays have never been so much fun!

What better way to start the week than by popping along to Kuredu Resort Maldives’ pop-up bars? Every Monday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the sandbank and after dinner at the main pool area from 9.30pm to 1am.

The sublime colours of the sunset are echoed in the iced Aperol Spritz served with a smile and in the most magical surroundings at Kuredu’s iconic sandbank during the gloaming gathering.

An Italian aperetif, Aperol is just the thing to get your taste buds tingling before dinner, with subtle hints of rhubarb, herbs and burnt orange.

With sundown chill-out vibes in the background, this is the place to forget everything else that’s going on in the world and simply embrace there here and now, Kuredu style!

The Aperol atmosphere continues after dinner at the main pool area with not only the pop-up bar, but a live band too. Dance the night away or chill with your loved one, at Kuredu anything goes.

Located on a 1,800 metre by 325 metre remote island in the northern atoll of Lhaviyani, Kuredu is accessible by a 35-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 4.5-star resort has 383 rooms, including beach and water villas, making it the second largest resort in the Maldives.

The island boasts a dive and snorkel centre, a watersports centre, a spa, golf and tennis courses, a kids’ club, and an extensive choice of restaurants and bars. Kuredu guests can also dine in at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, located at the neighbouring Hurawalhi Maldives resort.

Kuredu Resort Maldives began welcoming guests again from November 1. For more information and bookings, please visit www.kuredu.com, or contact reservations@kuredu.com.