Crossroads Maldives’ resorts bag multiple accolades at World Luxury Hotel Awards

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, the two lifestyle resorts at Crossroads Maldives, have won multiple awards at the 2020 World Luxury Hotel Awards.

Hard Rock Hotel and SAii Lagoon took the top accolades in the ‘Luxury Brand’ category, with the Hard Rock Hotel winning the ‘Global’ level award while SAii Lagoon Maldives secured the ‘Continental’ level win.

The Rock Spa at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives also won the ‘Continental’ level award in ‘Luxury Spa Retreat’, while the Lèn Be Well at The Marina took the ‘Regional’ level award in the same category.

The Elephant & Butterfly at Hard Rock Hotel added another award to its list of wins by securing the ‘Continental’ level accolade in the ‘Luxury Resort Restaurant’ category.

Miss Olive Oyl at SAii Lagoon took the ‘Continental’ level award for ‘Mediterranean Cuisine’.

Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination, encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

SAii Lagoon Maldives is aimed at light-hearted couples, families and groups of fun-seeking friends. Each room, suite and villa – including overwater rooms and pool villas – blends contemporary design with natural textures and driftwood décor, while its unique culinary concepts include Miss Olive Oyl, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, which serves Thai-inspired cuisine with an open kitchen and outdoor decks.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

Crafted from tales of the past and designed to inspire the present, Crossroads Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.