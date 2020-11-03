Follow Lily Beach Resort on TikTok to liven up your day

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has become the latest to launch an official TikTok account, enabling travellers to have a glimpse of the exciting life that awaits at the sunny side of life.

The contents on TikTok will show the essence of what makes Lily Beach Resort & Spa the best all-inclusive resort in the Maldives and in Asia (as per TripAdvisor).

If you want to know the sights, the sounds and the feel of the resort just to enjoy or to experience some sensations you will get if you book a stay at the resort, do have a look and follow for more content.

Lily Beach Resort joined the platform in order to stay ahead of the latest trends and engage with travellers. The resort will make use of its TikTok account to showcase locations around the property, including the unique experiences it offers.

Travellers will also get to see what Lily Beach Resort has to offer, including the services, food, rooms, swimming pool and spa. The resort will also be sharing the behind the scene fun moments from its friendly staff at work and their opinions.

TikTok has been changing in the last few months and it has shown its potential as a marketing tool, for all types of industries and businesses. Going through the list of the rising content categories of this year, lifestyle is one of the first and it includes hotels.

Travellers around the globe have been sharing their travel experiences and opinions on TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms in the world.

Located on the island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, the five-star, all-inclusive Lily Beach Resort and Spa presents luxurious villas and suites.

The resort, accessible by a 25-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport, is a pioneer of the all-inclusive concept in the Maldives and has been recognised as the best all-inclusive resort in Maldives and Asia by TripAdvisor.

Lily Beach focuses on creating a luxurious experience which provides the best value for money through its Platinum Plan. The plan includes experiences like all-you-can-eat scrumptious buffets, excursions, activities galore, and a great selection of drinks like premium wines and spirits from all across the world.

The resort offers two sets of experiences for both families and couples, with its facilities divided along an interesting layout: a quiet zone and a fun zone.

A family holiday where the parents can indulge in grown up time on their own sounds like a page straight out of a book of fiction but Lily Beach’s Turtle Kids Club is most definitely a fact. From hermit crab races, crafts, water sport activities to treasure hunts, the little ones will have an absolute ball while parents take a well-deserved break with a diving trip, an indulgent spa treatment, or simply enjoying a cocktail together.

The heart of the experience is the team at Lily Beach whose impeccable personalised service is the key ingredient which keeps guests coming back as repeaters over the years. They are always ready and waiting with their amazing smiles and dedication to keep providing the best possible service to their guests.