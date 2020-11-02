India’s GoAir resumes Maldives flights with Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore direct service

GoAir on Sunday resumed its flight operations to the Maldives, as part of the Indian budget carrier’s winter schedule.

GoAir’s first flight this season landed at the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport Sunday afternoon.

GoAir will operate direct flights to Male four days a week from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. Travellers can also take a number of connecting flights from India to Male through various cities across India.

The carrier operated flights to the Maldives during the last two winter seasons as well.

GoAir joins a growing list of Indian airlines resuming flight operations to the Maldives. Indian flag carrier Air India, as well as the country’s biggest airline Indigo now offer scheduled passenger services between several major Indian cities and Male.

In August, officials from the Maldives and India inked an agreement to create a “travel bubble” to facilitate movement of people between the two countries.

India was the fastest growing source market for Maldives tourism in 2019, as arrivals recorded year-over-year growth of 83.5 per cent to reach 166,015 from 90,474 in 2018.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.