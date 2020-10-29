Maldives launches marketing campaign with Skyscanner to attract tourists

Visit Maldives has begun a campaign with leading global travel marketplace Skyscanner, to promote Maldives as one of the most preferred and safest destinations in the world for tourists.

This three-month campaign targets Italy, UK and Russia, three key source markets prior to the closing and reopening of Maldives’ borders.

The purpose of this campaign is to assure potential travellers that the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations during this unprecedented situation.

Messaging of the campaign will highlight the unique geographical formation of the island nation and how that leads to physical distancing and seclusion. Owing to the natural dispersion of islands, social distancing is ensured and islands are less crowded, making it safe and peaceful for travellers to enjoy their holiday.

The campaign will reach an estimated amount of 50 million people in Italy, UK and Russia which will in turn increase brand awareness and visibility, enticing more tourists from all three countries to visit the Maldives.

Following the UK government’s recent decision to add the Maldives to its safe travel list last week, Skyscanner observed a 282 per cent increase in searches for flights to the Maldives, highlighting underlying demand to travel.

Under the campaign, a page will be dedicated to Visit Maldives on Skyscanner platforms, targeting the three markets in their own languages. Through this page, content will be created to showcase different experiences for tourists and show them that the Maldives is unique in its own ways.

Destination promotion ads in native languages of the three target markets will be placed throughout Skyscanner’s platforms to capitalise on travel intent to the Maldives and maximise the reach of content. This will include Skyscanner’s homepage and the most prominent positions on flight search results views.

After almost four months of border closure due to Covid-19, Maldives reopened its borders in July, fully prepared with strict safety measures in place.

A global campaign called “Rediscover Maldives… The Sunny Side of Life” was launched, aiming to make tourists more aware of the travel situation and the measures taken under the “new normal” guidelines, to ensure the safety of both tourists and staff.

Along with the geographically distant islands which provide for the natural isolation tourists prefer, the new measures make Maldives a safe haven for tourists.

Visit Maldives has been carrying out several activities worldwide to ensure that the Maldives remains one of the most preferred and safest tourist destinations.

Some of the other noteworthy campaigns include a global media campaign with CNN, a campaign with DNATA in the Middle East, outdoor campaigns in UK and South Korea, a campaign with German Bridal Magazine, and a social media campaign with Marco Polo in Germany.

Campaigns with Travel Weekly in UK, WeddingSutra in India, OTA in France, and with Travelata, Sletat and Squizz in Russia are also underway.

Due to the challenges brought on by the global pandemic, Visit Maldives had to re-strategise destination promotion campaigns accordingly. The marketing activities shifted to digital platforms.