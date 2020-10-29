Lufthansa begins winter service to Maldives with two weekly flights

Lufthansa on Wednesday began its winter service to the Maldives.

The airline will operate two weekly flights between Frankfurt and Male.

The biggest German carrier’s regular winter service to the Maldives will also extend to year-round, with two weekly flights offered in the summer of 2021:

LH704 FRA2005 – 0855+1MLE 333 26

LH705 MLE1050 – 1805 FRA 333 37

The flights from Frankfurt to Male are offered by the Lufthansa core brand, using an A330-300 jet. These flights can only be booked via lufthansa.com.

The flights are bookable now, combined with attractive and flexible rebooking options.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.