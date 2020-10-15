Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives activates rooftop solar power system

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has deployed a solar power energy system, as part of the resort’s efforts to minimise its impact on the environment and continue seeking more sustainable energy resources.

Installed in September, the Photovoltaic (PV) system consists of 596 panels covering an area of 1,283 squaremetres on five roofs at the resort’s back of the house area. That’s the equivalent of seven tennis courts!

These panels can produce a total solar output of 306,601 kWh annually (840 kWh daily), which is five per cent of the energy the resort needs. To translate, that’s enough energy to power all of its guest villas for 32 days in a year, or enough to fully charge a laptop more than four million times annually – that’s more than 11,000 full charges in a day!

Annually, the PV system saves the resort over 81,000 litres of diesel, which is enough to drive nearly a million kilometres a year, or to drive 200 kilometres a day for 14 years. That amount of diesel saved is enough for the annual mileage of 77 cars, or to drive around the world 25 times, if that’s on your bucket list!

The resort is decreasing its environmental impact this way, reducing 215 tonnes of CO2 a year, which is the equivalent of the emission of 172 flights flying from London to Male one way. Looking at it another way, that amount of C02 is what’s captured by growing 9,360 trees in a year, or 26 trees daily.

Located in the South Male Atoll, a mere 40 minutes by speedboat from the main Velana International Airport, the 32-acre Kandooma Maldives resort features spectacular architecture inspired by sea barnacles. The resort exudes a tropical island atmosphere; its lush tropical greenery, white sand beaches and turquoise waters are more than enough paradise for guests to enjoy relaxed seclusion and privacy.

All the accommodation has been built around the edge of or on the water. Each villa type is fresh and contemporary in appearance, with clean lines and minimal clutter, incorporating all modern amenities, while retaining the warmth of natural wood finishes. Large picture windows mean that you are only a glance away from the great blue outdoors.

The Kandoo Kids Club – one of the largest children’s facilities in the Maldives with an outdoor splash pool — and daily activities coupled with the “Kids Stay & Eat Free” programme makes this the perfect retreat for family travellers.

The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, the proximity to world class diving and surf spots guided by the onsite PADI five-star dive centre and surf school, and “The Marquee” – a fully-fledged indoor event space catering up to 180 attendees — mean that there is something for everyone at Kandooma Maldives.

Check out how much Kandomma has saved today by using the new solar energy system on this live feed and learn more here (FAQs)