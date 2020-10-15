Maldives exhibits at TTG Travel Experience in Italy

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), together with partners from the tourism industry, is participating in TTG Travel Experience 2020.

This is the first travel trade fair in which Maldives has been represented since the reopening of borders on July 15.

During the fair held in Rimini, Italy from October 14-16, Maldives is showcased at a 32sqm stand designed colourfully to display the natural beauty of the destination.

Together with MMPRC, representatives from Sun Siyam Resorts and Voyages Maldives are participating in the fair.

Being one of the leading tourism fairs in Italy, TTG is a gateway to the Italian outbound market. In 2019, more than 2,131 exhibitors from 90 countries participated in the fair, while it attracted over 44,000 visitors.

“The major objective of participating in this fair is to increase the visibility of Maldives in the Italian market and to further increase the number of tourist arrivals, in order to achieve the targets for the Italian market. This will also provide many opportunities to showcase Maldives as a safe destination to travel to, and ensure tourists and travel and tourism professionals that Maldives remains a safe haven during these unprecedented times,” MMPRC said, in a statement.

“This three-day fair attracts a large number of visitors from Italy. Industry professionals from Maldives also will be meeting with top travel trade partners and media to further discuss, develop and strengthen the presence of the destination within the Italian market.”

Italy is one of the major source markets to Maldives.

Before the border closure in March, Italy was ranked as the top source market. By the end of March, 52,848 Italian tourists arrived in the Maldives which was an increase of 11.7 per cent over the same period last year.