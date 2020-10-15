Pearl Travel Service expands service, opens new office

Pearl Travel Service, one one of the leading travel agents and tour operators in Maldives, has opened a new office and expanded its services.

The company’s main office in capital Male has reopened after a major renovation, while its services have been expanded with partner offices in China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“We are one of the well known and trusted DMCs in the Maldives among all the resorts and hotels. Our strong partners being the top hotels in Maldives, we have a good position with the most top hotels,” an official from the company said.

“With the opening of our new office and expansion of our service, we hope to reach even more customers and help them experience the ‘Sun, Sea and Sand’ that the Maldives is famous for.”

Since its founding in 2013, Pearl Travel Service has established itself as one of the top local travel agents focused on luxury travel through partnerships with top hotels and resorts in the Maldives. It is the leading local travel agent for the Chinese and Middle Eastern markets.

Pearl Travel Service specialises in honeymoon, family and group tours.