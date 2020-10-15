The Nautilus Maldives launches ultra-exclusive private jet getaways

The Nautilus Maldives, an impeccable private island resort in the UNESCO biosphere reserve of Baa Atoll, has partnered with London-based private jet specialists Dominvs Aviation to launch an ultra-exclusive escape to the Indian Ocean.

Starting from GBP26,900 per person, the bespoke private travel experience begins with non-stop Bombardier 6000 jet flights departing at guests’ convenience from a quiet, secure private jet terminal at one of London’s business airports.

Bypassing the crowds at the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, the jet will land directly at Maafaru International Airport in Noonu atoll, where the resort’s private yacht, Nautilus One, awaits, ready to sail guests away to their private island escape in style.

The highly personalised private travel experience begins in the unsurpassed luxury and supreme comfort of Dominvs Aviation’s Bombardier Global 6000 long-range private jet.

Every detail of the Global 6000 has been carefully designed to bring the smoothest, most refreshing experience, from the state-of-the-art cockpit, throughout the incomparable cabin, to the tranquil sanctuary of its aft stateroom.

The jet’s spacious interior features luxurious seating for up to 14 passengers; a luxurious full-size washroom; a private zone that can be arranged as a master bedroom suite; entertainment systems and made-to-order catering – offering uncompromising serenity.

In parallel with Dominvs Aviation’s’ trusted global service, the Global 6000 ensures guests reach the Maldives rested, refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

Stepping off at Maafaru International Airport, guests are whisked to The Nautilus Maldives’ privately-owned, air-conditioned 54-foot luxury yacht, the Nautilus One, for a short seamless Champagne cruise to the island hideaway.

Enjoying a remote setting in Baa Atoll, The Nautilus is a bohemian haven of just 26 exceptionally spacious Houses and Residences, each with its own freshwater infinity pool and extensive deck, and attended by a dedicated House Master offering full butler services.

The only Maldivian member of Relais & Châteaux, The Nautilus is the realisation of a vision of life unbound. Casting off the anchor of inflexibility, the resort liberates guests to enjoy a private island experience beyond the constraints of opening hours and menus.

As part of the exclusive package, guests can enjoy a host of signature experiences including a couples’ massage by the expert wellness therapists at the resort’s Solasta Spa, a private aerial yoga session with the island’s resident yogi, and a personal guided snorkelling tour of the island’s majestic house reef.

Additional exclusive benefits available to guests booking the private jet package include discounts on renowned resort experiences such as Cinema Under the Stars with a private fresh BBQ dinner cooked by The Nautilus’ award-winning chefs, a private lunch on the island’s castaway sandbank, a Maldivian cooking class, or a five-course degustation dining experience at the resort’s signature fine-dining restaurant Zeytoun.

Prices start from GBP26,900 per person for six nights, including:

Private jet charter with Dominvs Aviation through a private terminal from a London business airport to Maafaru International Airport in Maldives

Full three course meals and a full bar service throughout the flight

Return private yacht transfers from Maafaru to The Nautilus Maldives

Beach House with Private Pool accommodation

Daily breakfast

A 60-minute couple’s massage

A private aerial yoga session

A personal guided snorkelling tour of the house reef.

For further information and reservations, please email reservations@thenautilusmaldives.com or call/WhatsApp the reservations hotline on +960 730 9818.