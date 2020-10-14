Waldorf Astoria Maldives bags top spot on Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘stunning hotel rooms with private pools’

In a list of 20 of the best hotels with private pools that guarantee a luxury vacation, five-star accommodation and top notch service, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has taken the top place.

With private pools located just outside your very own overwater villa overlooking the ocean, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is definitely worthy of your travel bucket list.

Every villa at the super-luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has its own infinity pool, dining gazebo, and outdoor deck with a swinging daybed, making for incredible sunset views and isolated stargazing.

For the ultimate secluded vacation, you can even opt to book your own private island! The Stella Maris Private Ocean Villas are an intimate getaway: exquisite duplex villas with direct ocean access, accessible only by boat.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives is a sanctuary encompassing private villas and amenities for the utmost luxury. Set in a tropical paradise, nestled among white sands and crystal blue waters, it is a 40-minute yacht journey from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

Discover indulgent choices from 11 celebrated dining venues, a world-class lifestyle spa sanctuary, and a plethora of activities for all generations. Experience True Waldorf Astoria Service personalised to your every wish.