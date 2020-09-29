International News Travel

Japan to remove travel ban for ten countries starting in October: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan plans to remove a ban on overseas travels for about 10 countries starting next month, hoping that such a step would prompt other countries to lift travel curbs on the Japanese, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The 10 countries will include Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam or those with a low number of new coronavirus infections, the Nikkei said.

But decisions on whether to accept travellers from Japan will ultimately be up to those governments, according to the report.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

