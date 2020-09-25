Soneva celebrates festive traditions this holiday season

This festive season, Soneva brings back all its festive traditions to its resorts in the Maldives.

Guests can expect eggnog on a sandbank, visits from Santa and his elves for children, visiting practitioners, sporting greats, private stargazing sessions with award-winning astronomer and science communicator Lars Christiansen, and so much more throughout December.

Ring in the New Year with Soneva’s iconic Journey, each one celebrating 25 years of Soneva. Wind your way along torch-lit paths, past performers and food stations, and a countdown to 2021 with fireworks and DJs spinning tracks into the early hours of the morning.

Soneva Fushi

Younger guests can get into the festive spirit with a range of Christmas-themed activities and events in The Den, from Christmas carols, a candy cane hunt, making paper stockings, Christmas tree decorating, and Christmas storytelling with the Barefoot Bookseller.

The second season of Soneva’s Junior Master Chef lets aspiring chefs show off their culinary skills before a panel of judges with prizes to be won.

Later in December, Lana Murphy and Jonathan Näslund, who were crowned Sweden’s dance champions 10 times, are offering dance lessons to children.

Pool parties for teenagers, themed late-night Den parties, and various arts and crafts sessions await Soneva’s young guests. Quiz Nights and Carnival Games, as well as a Pirate Treasure Hunt are ideal for bringing the family together.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal player, Mikael Silvestre, will be hosting the famous Soneva football camp for children and teens from December 14 to 26.

Soneva Fushi’s new Conscious Experiences take guests on exploratory excursions to the resort’s Waste to Wealth centre, across the Indian Ocean to learn how to fish sustainably or along island paths to learn how to track and spot the local flora and fauna that call Kunfunadhoo home.

Start days in the Maldives with Meditation at Turtle Beach before a nutritious breakfast, or ‘floating breakfast’ in the privacy and comfort of your villa. Water sports, snorkelling, diving and eco-friendly surfing mean there is something for everyone who loves the ocean.

Tennis legend Jonas Bjorkman returns once again to offer exclusive coaching from December 19 to 26.

When the sun sets guests can explore the night skies through the lens of the state-of-the-art telescope with Lars Christiansen, the award-winning astronomer.

When it comes to dining, the festive season always has so much to offer, from the Christmas Eve Gala dinner, to Biodynamic Wine Tastings and pop-up Martini Bars.

The celebrations reach their peak with the 2020 Slowlife Journey on New Year’s Eve. Beginning at Bar(a)bara, and winding your way along lantern-lit paths to dine on a myriad of tantalising dishes and drinks, while acrobats, singers, musicians and performers enchant and wow. The night culminates with the countdown to 2021, fireworks and dancing into the early hours of the morning.

View the Soneva Fushi’s festive programme here. Watch 2019’s New Year’s Journey video here.

Soneva Jani

Christmas and New Year’s festivities at Soneva Jani centre around fine dining, over the lagoon, in the lagoon, and on the white sandy shores.

Start mornings with a Sunrise Dolphin Cruise and Champagne Breakfast, or indulge in the bountiful selections at Down to Earth’s buffet breakfast. Choose from Wine Lunches, Live Station Lunches in The Gathering, succulent crustaceans at the Crab Shack, or dining in the midst of the Organic Gardens.

The Christmas Eve Live Station Dinner on the sands of North Beach add tropical flair to this festive meal of grills, international favourites, Asian and traditional Maldivian dishes, while a live band followed by a DJ set the mood.

Chef Kat’s Degustation Menu will take diners on a sensory discovery of Thailand’s flavours and aromas.

When it comes to drinks, expect Sake Tastings with Sushi and Sashimi, Champagne Tasting in the Lagoon, and Sunset Cocktails and Champagne at the beach by the Crab Shack. Keeping to tradition, the New Year’s Eve Journey and countdown to 2021 on South Beach is the icing on the culinary cake.

Travel through the cosmos with private stargazing experiences with the resort’s resident astronomer, or hone your serve and smash with one-to-one tennis lessons with Coach Millis Heimklo. Hit the ‘gym’ surrounded by tall screw pines when you take on the Jungle Gym’s obstacles, think balancing beams, monkey bars, rope climbs and rings.

For the children, picnics and barbecues, ‘Beach Olympics’, Secret Santa and a special Christmas disco await. Island discoveries, arts and crafts, cupcake decoration and more from the Den team are available to keep them entertained, learning and curious.

In the realm of wellness, Soneva Jani’s spa and resident experts have much to offer.

Bill Curry, an expert in Cranial Sacral Therapy, Deep Tissue Fusion massage and Reiki, will be in residence at the resort. He is devoted to integrating breath work and relaxation from his meditation studies into all of his massage techniques and healing modalities.

Pawan, Soneva’s yoga and meditation guru, will be holding Guided Meditation for Inner Silence, Beginner’s Yoga, Pranayama and more throughout the festive calendar.

View Soneva Jani’s festive programme here. Watch 2019’s New Year’s Journey video here.

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, and luxury yacht, Soneva in Aqua. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.

Soneva Fushi inspires the imagination with 63 spacious beachfront villas, ranging in size from one- to nine-bedrooms, hidden among dense foliage and located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Watch classic movies at the resort’s outdoor Cinema Paradiso. Choose from nine different dining options, five hundred wines and 11 types of pillow. Unwind at the on-site Six Senses Spa. Nature’s resources are transformed into art at the Glass Studio, while The Den gives children the freedom to live their island dream. Glorious days are spent star-gazing at the Observatory, sampling organic delicacies and exploring the coral reef.

Inspired by a word that means ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani is located on a collection of five islands, and a beautiful, 5.6km lagoon.

The resort currently comprises 24 overwater villas and three island villas, with additional villas to be built in Chapter 2. Each Water Villa opens to its own stretch of sparkling lagoon and is complete with a private pool and a retractable roof to stargaze from the master bedroom, while many villas also have slides from the top deck into the water below.

Explore the glimmering galaxies from the resort’s state-of-the-art observatory or spend time indulging in a range of activities including water sports, scuba diving, wellness therapies, dolphin cruises and bicycling along the island’s many trails.