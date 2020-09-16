Seaside Finolhu ready to reopen after exciting transformation

After undergoing an extensive upgrade of its facilities, one of the Maldives’ most luxurious resorts is now ready to welcome guests once more!

When Seaside Finolhu opens for business again on November 1, guests will be treated to a whole new barefoot chic experience with the self-styled island playground having completed its elaborate transition from luxury island resort to proud member of the exclusive Design Hotels portfolio.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to the tourism industry, Seaside Finolhu has seized on the unique opportunity presented by the global shutdown to complete both aesthetic and functional upgrades right across the resort.

Overseen by the award-winning Muza Lab design studio, the transformation of Seaside Finolhu extends to its villas, restaurants, wellness facilities, public areas, and sport and fitness activities, including a state-of-the-art indoor golf studio.

Throughout the resort, the bold new design concept unleashes a kaleidoscope of colours inspired by the vibrant natural hues of the island’s stunning flora, fauna, sunsets and seascapes.

Muza Lab’s co-founder Nathan Hutchins describes how “the changing colours, patterns and textures represent moments of discovery, wonder and delight.”

The transformation is a key milestone for Finolhu as it successfully fulfils the requirements of embodying quality, style, and holistic hospitality concepts to earn its place as the first resort in the Maldives included in the prestigious Design Hotel’s international portfolio.

Combining dashes of traditional Maldivian culture with contemporary lifestyle convenience, the overall ambiance of the new Seaside Finolhu is described as “barefoot chic” by Marc Reader, the resort’s General Manager.

“It’s a design-driven balance between style and escapism,” he explains.

“Here you can unwind in sublime comfort, with the pristine beauty of our secluded Maldivian paradise perfectly complemented by ultra-luxurious modernity.”

Every aspect of the guest experience at Seaside Finolhu has been transformed to reflect this philosophy.

From the style and comfort of the resort’s 125 villas — 76 of which have their own pool — and the culinary journey served up by the eclectic selection of international dining options, to the sheer indulgence of the spa and the sense of tropical island adventure provided by the many water sports on offer, every detail has been carefully crafted to create a lifestyle resort that caters to the discerning affluent traveller of today.

Muza Lab’s co-founder Inge Moore explained the lengths that they have gone to in order to bring the design concept to life: “Artisans from all over the world have created special works for the resort. Artistic tiles from Turkey, chandeliers and wickerwork from South Africa and wooden craftwork from Java transform the villas, bars and restaurants, the fitness room and, last but not least, the Oceaneers Kids Club into an exotic playground.”

Operated by the German luxury hotel chain Seaside Collection, the resort recently changed its official name from simply Finolhu, which translates as ‘sandbank’ in the local language, to Seaside Finolhu. Now, as part of the resort’s holistic transformation, Seaside Finolhu has also introduced new names and concepts for its dining and spa facilities.

While the resort’s fine-dining restaurant has retained not only the name Kanusan but also its sophisticated ambiance, Seaside Finolhu’s all-day dining restaurant now goes by the name of Beach Kitchen. Serving international fare during the day, Beach Kitchen also brings the resort’s culinary journey concept to life with destination-themed dining experiences each evening.

The Arabian Grill serves up an exotic mélange of flavours, aromas and decor from across the Middle East in a relaxed atmosphere, while Crab Shack is a rustic seafood grill that offers a real toes-in-the-sand dining experience on a secluded stretch of beach.

For guests looking to grab a drink, the new Milk LAB serves a selection of refreshing milkshakes, protein drinks and fresh coffee.

Fehi Spa takes its name from the local word for ‘green’ and it fully embraces the green concepts of nature, purity, healing, and harmony in a tranquil setting amidst lush gardens. With treatment rooms, saunas, a steam room, a plunge pool and a hair and nail salon, the holistic treatments are designed to ensure guests feel physically, mentally and spiritually rejuvenated.

Living up to its ‘island playground’ philosophy, Seaside Finolhu provides guests with a diverse choice of fun activities in the indoor and outdoor gym, the Yoga Pavilion, and a state-of-the-art indoor golf studio. Kayaking, windsurfing, paddle boarding and jet skiing are among the water sports available, while the new Dive Centre offers diving, snorkelling and semi-submarine boat trips.

From the new design focus and the upgraded facilities to the exciting activities and rejuvenating wellness treatments, the underlying theme of Seaside Finolhu’s transformation is fun. Perhaps nowhere is this better personified than stellar musical and cultural performances or the exhilarating themes parties.

With its transformation now complete, Seaside Finolhu is ready to welcome guests to its barefoot chic experience.

To find out more or to make a booking, please visit www.finolhu.com.