Crossroads Maldives turns one: Join the celebrations, win exclusive giveaway prizes

Crossroads Maldives is turning one this September, and the Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination wants to offer its gratitude to everyone for being part of an incredible first year!

To thank its beloved customers for all their love and support in the past year, Crossroads is giving away a host of prizes, including complimentary stays in overwater villas at the destination’s two lifestyle luxury resorts, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, as well as dinners and gifts from The Marina @ Crossroads.

The prizes include:

One-night stay in a water villa at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives on all-inclusive basis

One-night stay in a water villa at SAii Lagoon Maldives on all-inclusive basis

Dinner for two at Ministry of Crab

Dinner for two at Nihonbashi Blue

Dinner for two at CDG

Dinner for two at Hard Rock Cafe

Dinner for two at Kalhu Odi

Bespoke, 60-minute massage

Lunch/dinner for two in Kebab and Kurry

Lunch/dinner for two in Kinkao or Jiao Wu

Here’s how to enter:

Like, share and follow @crossroadsmaldives @themarinacrossroadsmaldives @hardrockhotelmaldives @saiilagoonmaldives on Facebook and Instagram.

What would be your favourite experience if you were in Crossroads right now? Write it in the comments section of the giveaway post on Facebook and Instagram, and tag your friends.

Winners will be randomly selected and announced on Facebook and Instagram on September 19.

The winners can redeem any of these prizes from when The Marina @ Crossroads to January 31, 2021.

Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination, encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

SAii Lagoon Maldives is aimed at light-hearted couples, families and groups of fun-seeking friends. Each room, suite and villa – including overwater rooms and pool villas – blends contemporary design with natural textures and driftwood décor, while its unique culinary concepts include Miss Olive Oyl, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, which serves Thai-inspired cuisine with an open kitchen and outdoor decks.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

Crafted from tales of the past and designed to inspire the present, Crossroads Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.