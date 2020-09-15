International News Travel

Ryanair expects new EU travel system to put most of Europe on ‘green list’

2 views September 15, 2020

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair expects the European Commission this week to unveil a new system of COVID-19 travel advice that will open up most regions of the continent to travel without quarantine, Chief Executive Eddie Wilson said on Monday.

The European Commission earlier this month proposed a common traffic light system for EU member states to coordinate border controls and remedy the current, confusing patchwork of coronavirus restrictions on travellers across Europe.

“I think you’ll see the vast majority of Europe and UK returned into a green zone and then it’ll be up to the individual health authorities to follow up on track and tracing them,” Wilson told Ireland’s RTE radio.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Emirates offers year-long benefit to students, their families
WTM London goes virtual, to take place from Nov 9-11
Greenpeace plans legal challenge if KLM bailout terms not toughened
Airbus CEO warns of compulsory layoffs as airline crisis deepens
United Airlines says to close flight attendant base at Japan’s Narita
Alphabet’s YouTube to launch TikTok-like product

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House