‘Submerge Your Senses’ with Baros Maldives’ new relaxing spa treatment

Baros Maldives has created a unique and relaxing spa treatment, Submerge Your Senses.

Over a heavenly 150 minutes, sink into a state of pure tranquillity with a muscle relaxing bath, as well as unwinding the body and mind with an uplifting aroma.

Containing birch, cloves, lavender, blue chamomile, sea salt and other beneficial ingredients to recharge the body and soothe the muscles, the treatment bath is accompanied by rehydration in the form of fresh fruit juice and roasted coconut.

Submerge Your Senses is particularly helpful for those with arthritis, rheumatism or simply in need of a rejuvenation energy boost.

With gentle full body brushing to stimulate drainage from the lymphatic system, your skin will be left with a velvet smooth quality and nourished, with your immune system being detoxified at the same time.

The regenerating treatment includes a full body massage, intuitively guided by the resort’s therapists to target specific areas of knotting or stress.

Submerge Your Senses is a holistic approach to rejuvenating the body. Releasing energy blockages and introducing a new balanced energy flow, the treatment encourages wellness and self-discovery uniquely the Baros way.

Only the third resort to open in the Maldives (1973) and the first dive centre to open in the archipelago (1979), Baros is situated in the central southern part of North Male Atoll, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives main Velana International Airport. It is surrounded by a beautiful house reef, only 15 to 30 metres from the shore, alive with colours, fish, turtles, rays and coral.

With beach villas of classic elegance set in lush vegetation and secluded water villas, many of which come with private pools, Baros is one of the most romantic resorts in the Maldives, the perfect honeymoon getaway. Inspired by Maldivian traditions of heartfelt hospitality, Baros is a tropical island dream come true with fine cuisine and drinks served at three gourmet class restaurants, two bars, and a cigar and shisha lounge.

The spa at Baros is located in a beautiful, lush tropical garden where serenity saturates the atmosphere, and is accessed by over-water stepping stones. It is a tranquil haven where complete well-being in body, mind and soul is made possible.

The well-forged identity of Baros has been consistently enhanced and refined during its 47 years of hospitality.

This bijou island is designed with a cosy and intimate concept that ensures a blissful time in elegance and harmony for couples, honeymooners, or guests celebrating meaningful bonds with loved ones. A renewal of vows ceremony on the beach, a sunset cruise by the island’s exclusive traditional dhoni Nooma, private dining on a sandbank or on the Piano Deck set in the island’s lagoon, are some of the romantic experiences at Baros for couples to enjoy.

