Celebrate post-lockdown festive season at Hurawalhi Maldives

December at Hurawalhi Maldives is a wonderful time of year; high season is in command and with it comes great weather, manta season is in full swing and there are celebrations from beginning to end!

With Hurawalhi’s fourth birthday at the start of the month and the festive season at the end, anyone visiting in December is bound to get caught up in a party and find an excuse to sip champagne!

After such a tough year everyone deserves a treat and what better way to look forward to a brand new year than to spoil yourself at Hurawalhi?

The team at Hurawalhi will spoil you with a festive calendar full of memorable experiences including gala dinners, destination dining under starry skies or even under the sea, Dream Island escapes, beach cocktails, wine and cheese tasting, ocean adventures and incredible service.

Whether it’s an early December break to escape the mayhem of pre-festive chaos or running for the sun with a desire for a festive season with a chic but tropical twist, Hurawalhi will be the place to be.

Join the resort team in December for celebrations of your choosing, celebrate having coped with lockdown, celebrate being able to travel again or simply celebrate because you can!

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation. The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life on the island’s doorstep – in fact, one visit to the resort is hardly enough to experience it all.