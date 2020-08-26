Joali Maldives recognised among Maldives’ best resorts

Joali Maldives has been recognised as a 2020 Travellers’ Choice award winner.

The winners were chosen based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveller feedback, placing them in the top 10 per cent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“We are extremely proud to be awarded by Tripadvisor with the reviews of our valuable guests who experienced Joali as excellent and it is precious to be part of Tripadvisor awards,” an announcement by the resort read.

Joali Maldives is a luxury, immersive art resort located on the island of Muravandhoo in Raa atoll. The 73-villa property offers unconventional luxury in a private setting and a distinct focus on design by internationally-renowned design studio Autoban, architecture and design firm Atolye4n and Tokyo-based Studio Glitt.

Innovative dining concepts include Japanese restaurant Saoke, authentic Asian and Levant restaurant Vandhoo, Tuscan-inspired Bellinis, personalised dining and cooking school Her Kitchen, as well as numerous destination dining experiences.

The Spa by ESPA invites guests on a holistic wellness journey along with a world-class fitness centre and expert trainers.

Joali celebrates its “Joie de Vivre” philosophy through unique programming such as Maldivian excursions and one-of-a-kind on-property offerings, including an Art Studio and Gallery, Flower Garden, Manta Ray Treehouse and more.

Joali reopened on August 1, after implementing enhanced health and safety standards in line with guidance from the World Health Organisation and local authorities.

To plan your trip and learn more, please visit Joali’s website.