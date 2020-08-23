Waldorf Astoria Maldives appoints Nila Suparmi as HR director

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has appointed Nila Suparmi as the Director of Human Resources of the stunning all-villa resort.

Nila has more than 15 years of experience in Human Resources, having worked with renowned international brands such as InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, among others, throughout her career.

No stranger to Hilton, Nila joins Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi from her most recent role as Director of Human Resources at Hilton Bali where she focused on driving organisational changes and embedding the company’s strategies and culture among the 650 team members in the hotel following the rebranding of the Bali resort.

“We are pleased to welcome Nila Suparmi to our beautiful island,” Etienne Dalancon, General Manager at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“As we focus on the next chapter in our resort’s journey, the ongoing work we’re doing to strengthen the culture and nurture key talent has never been more valuable. I’m delighted to be bringing Nila’s rich and diverse experience to Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.”

In her new role at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Nila will be responsible for leading the operations of the human resources department, including organisation development, talent-development strategies, employee relations, talent acquisition, and compensation and benefits.

“I started my career in the Maldives, and I am excited to be back and joining Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, and continuing the success that the resort has achieved for the past year,” Nila said.

“I look forward to partnering with the resort leadership team and with the support of our team members to achieve even more milestones as we continue our journey to be not only an extraordinary place to visit for our guests but also a great place to work for our team.”

Situated in one of the most beautiful locations in the world, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests genuine hospitality and unparalleled experiences. The 119-villa property is part of Waldorf Astoria, one of Hilton’s global luxury hotel brands.