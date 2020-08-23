Business International News

France delays launch of COVID-19 economic reboot plan to September

4 views August 23, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government said on Saturday it would unveil details of its 100 billion euro ($118 billion) plan to reinvigorate the economy in the first week of September, instead of next Tuesday, as it focuses on preparing the new school term.

“The recovery plan is ready, the timetable for its implementation still stands,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in a statement.

Schools are set to reopen on Sept. 1, after most were closed during a two-month lockdown earlier this year to fight the coronavirus, and the government is working to ensure protective measures will be adequate, Attal said.

France has already outlined some of the parameters of its crisis measures, including cuts to domestic business taxes, investment in promoting jobs for the young and funding for environmental initiatives.

($1 = 0.8478 euros)

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Maldives saw fifth biggest GDP drop over virus-related tourism loss, new study says
Waldorf Astoria Maldives appoints Nila Suparmi as HR director
Hulhule Island Hotel celebrates 19 years of hospitality excellence
Bandos Maldives defends Agoda Customer Review Award
More than half of Spanish companies reopen after closing at height of pandemic
Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on international routes

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House