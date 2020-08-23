International News Travel

Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on international routes

7 views August 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Friday said it plans to resume 50 flights on the international route this winter and in 2021 that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they’re longing for,” said Joe Esposito, senior vice president for network planning.

Delta said its resumed service would include daily flights from Seattle to Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai.

In June, Delta said it would resume flights between Seattle and Shanghai, making it the first U.S. airline to restart operations between the United States and China after flights were suspended in February due to the pandemic.

The U.S. airline said earlier this week that it would continue blocking middle seats through at least Jan. 6, covering the key holiday season, but would raise the cap on the number of passengers on its flights in October.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Maldives saw fifth biggest GDP drop over virus-related tourism loss, new study says
Waldorf Astoria Maldives appoints Nila Suparmi as HR director
Hulhule Island Hotel celebrates 19 years of hospitality excellence
Bandos Maldives defends Agoda Customer Review Award
More than half of Spanish companies reopen after closing at height of pandemic
France delays launch of COVID-19 economic reboot plan to September

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House