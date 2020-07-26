EasyJet and British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights

LONDON (Reuters) – EasyJet (EZJ.L) and British Airways (ICAG.L) told customers on Saturday they did not plan to cancel flights over the coming days, after Britain’s government advised against all non-essential travel to mainland Spain due to COVID-19.

Earlier on Saturday TUI (TUIT.L) (TUIGn.DE), Europe’s largest tour operator, said it was cancelling all holiday departures scheduled for Sunday.

“Our flights are currently expected to operate normally,” British Airways told one customer on Twitter.

An EasyJet customer service representative told another customer: “We plan to operate our full schedule in the coming days.”

Reporting and photo: Reuters