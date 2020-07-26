International News Travel

EasyJet and British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights

5 views July 26, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – EasyJet (EZJ.L) and British Airways (ICAG.L) told customers on Saturday they did not plan to cancel flights over the coming days, after Britain’s government advised against all non-essential travel to mainland Spain due to COVID-19.

Earlier on Saturday TUI (TUIT.L) (TUIGn.DE), Europe’s largest tour operator, said it was cancelling all holiday departures scheduled for Sunday.

“Our flights are currently expected to operate normally,” British Airways told one customer on Twitter.

An EasyJet customer service representative told another customer: “We plan to operate our full schedule in the coming days.”

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Maldives delays guesthouse reopening over virus fears
Russia to resume some international flights from August 1
British Airways owner considers 2.8 billion euro share issue to prop up finances
Life’s a beach, but some European countries have new COVID-19 fears
Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets – sources
Germany considers compulsory coronavirus testing for holidaymakers

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House