International News

Thailand to offer grace period for foreigners’ visa extensions

11 views July 18, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Friday said it would give foreigners a grace period until September to apply for visa extensions as it eased restrictions amid the pandemic, a senior official said.

“The situation in the country and overseas has improved,” Immigration Bureau Commissioner Sompong Chingduong told Reuters.

“So we do not propose to extend visas after July 31, but allow for visa requests from August 1 to September 26,” he said, adding the grace period will be proposed to cabinet for approval.

After which, if a request was not made and the visa expired, over staying will be considered illegal.

Thailand has granted foreigners automatic visa extensions twice so far to prevent long queues at immigration.

The country has gone seven weeks without confirmed local transmission. It has reported 3,239 infections and 58 deaths.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Travelling to Maldives? Complete an online health declaration before your flight
The Residence Maldives unveils special reopening offers, packages
Soneva looks back at 2019 sustainability achievements
Milaidhoo Island Maldives to offer exclusive experiences after Sept reopening
Escape to a barefoot paradise with Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort’s reopening offer
On eve of bankruptcy, U.S. firms shower execs with bonuses

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House