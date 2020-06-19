Jobsicle launches free online hospitality course

Online skills matching startup Jobsicle has launched a free virtual training programme for those interested in a career in the Maldives lucrative tourism industry.

The My Entry to Hospitality programme, endorsed by Maldives Association of Human Resources Professionals (MAHRP), consists of 22 modules that will be facilitated by 21 professionals from across the Maldives.

The programme is engineered with an interactive questionnaire to test the understanding levels of the participants at the end of each module.

Screen view timings will be tracked to ensure participants meet the attendance requirements for the completion of the programme.

Participants that successfully complete the three-month programme will be awarded an industry-recognised certification.

“Jobsicle is working as a supportive platform for all employees and employers of all the industries including the tourism sector,” a statement read.

“As part of its vision to develop support service, Jobsicle has reached key available industry stakeholders, NGOs, GMs, and Facilitators to build a training programme that is free, convenient, and user friendly for those who seek their entry to Maldives tourism sector.”

Jobsicle is accepting applications from individuals as well as institutions — resorts, hotels, guesthouses and companies — for the first batch (limited seats). Interested parties can enrol via the Jobsicle website.

“… depending on the demand, we aim to conduct more sessions to assist Maldivians for build their career at Maldives tourism industry,” the statement read.

The Maldives’ tourism industry has greatly expanded over the past 47 years, becoming the country’s main economic activity and the biggest employer.

Over the past few years, dozens of uninhabited islands have been leased to local and foreign resort developers. Several international brands have entered into the market, increasing the number of resorts to 150 plus. That number is set to increase in the coming years.

Along with the new resort openings come the challenge of increasing demand from budget travellers who choose guesthouses over luxury resorts that the Maldives is known for. The guesthouse sector has rapidly expanded with over 450 guesthouses in operation today.

With the expansion comes the need to train locals for a range of new jobs that are expected to open up.