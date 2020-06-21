Maniya Faru Resort to open in early 2021

Maniya Faru Resort is set to open in early 2021.

Maniya Faru is being developed by Mahogany Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates Reethi Faru Resort in the northern Raa atoll. The company also operated Reethi Beach Resort in the central Baa atoll for 20 years until its management agreement expired in April.

Located in South Male Atoll, the island of Maniya Faru has roughly the same size as Reethi Beach, and will accommodate 110 villas along with all well-known services and facilities.

Spacious seafront villas, the renowned a-la-carte lagoon restaurant set up as on Reethi Beach and Reethi Faru, and a stunning overwater spa are just a few of the features worth looking out for.

“All just a mere 20-minute boat ride from the international airport (far enough to not have to notice any of it!) and of course with a number of your favourite members of the Reethi Beach team to welcome you,” an announcement read.

In the meantime, guests can enjoy the services and facilities offered by Reethi Faru Resort, accessible either by a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport or a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport followed by a 30-minute speedboat ride.

Reethi Faru Resort is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but is preparing to reopen soon.